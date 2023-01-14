logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls continue ruling the charts as BTC races to a $20,835 all-time high

Bitcoin price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Bitcoin price analysis shows a bullish trend as the cryptocurrency continues to break new records.
  • BTC/USD coin levels have jumped across the $21,075 resistance
  • The buying pressure is increasing as the market remains stable around these levels

Today’s Bitcoin price analysis report is in support of the bulls as their accomplishments have been remarkable. The largest digital asset in the world continues to rise as the BTC/USD pair is trading close to its all-time high at $20,835.14. The bears have not been able to maintain any traction and continue to be overwhelmed by an influx of buying pressure. This has led Bitcoin’s price to break key resistance levels and march toward new highs.

image 286
Source: Coin360

The digital asset has reached above $20,000, and the $21,075.14 resistance level seems to be next in line for a bullish breakout. This means that if buyers remain in control of the market, Bitcoin could be looking at another new all-time high soon. However, there is still an imminent risk of pullbacks as the markets remain highly volatile. Bulls are trying to keep the price of Bitcoin above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and have managed to do so in recent days. The overall market sentiment is positive, as most altcoins remain bullish against both USD and BTC pairs. Ethereum has been making steady gains on its path toward $1,516, while Cardano’s ADA coin continues to outperform the market.

BTC/USD 1-day price chart: Buyers to outstrip their position?

The 1-day Bitcoin price analysis for the BTC token indicates that the bullish momentum has been increasing throughout the day after the token made a jump higher yesterday. The past week has proved quite profitable for BTC as the bulls mainly ruled the market. Yet, today there has been a further upshift in the price levels as the price has increased up to a $20,835 all-time high, as the token has gained an 8.83 percent value during the day.

image 284
BTC/USD 24-hour chart, source: TradingView

The progress is appreciable as the price levels have left behind the moving average (MA) as well, which is at an $18,121 value. The trading volume has also increased by a large margin since the dip that occurred last week. Today’s market capitalization stands at $400 billion. The technical indicators on the 1-day chart show that the relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are both bullish and heading higher, which indicates a good buying opportunity for the token.

Bitcoin price analysis 4-hour chart: Recent updates

Bitcoin price analysis show bulls have been progressing in a relatively aggressive manner, as is evident from the 4-hour chart as well. The BTC price value has been continuously increasing over the past few hours, and it has reached the $20,835 level after the recent uptrend. The price is present above the upper value of the $ 20,000 range, and it is likely that the token will continue to remain within these levels.

image 285
BTC/USD 4-hour chart, source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart also shows that the RSI and MACD values are in favor of the bulls. The buying pressure has been increasing due to high trading volume as well, which could act as a positive catalyst for further price increases in the near term. The moving average value, which on the other hand, is at the $19,992 level.

Bitcoin price analysis conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis suggests the market speculations for a new round of uptrend have been confirmed as the token has started to rally high. The bulls have been progressing aggressively since yesterday, and at present, the crypto pair’s value has touched a $20,835 all-time high. It can be expected that the cryptocurrency may make it to $21,000 in the current cycle of the uptrend.

While waiting for Bitcoin to move further, see our Price Predictions on XDCCardano, and Curve

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Ann Mugoiri

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls continue ruling the charts as BTC races to a $20,835 all-time high
14 January, 2023
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: Bullish wave exceeds $1,535 hurdle after a recent upswing
14 January, 2023
3 mins read
Huobi and Solaris introduce Visa-backed debit card in the EU
14 January, 2023
3 mins read
Holochain Price Prediction 2023-2032: Will HOT coin reach $1?
14 January, 2023
3 mins read
Chainlink price analysis: LINK price recovers as bulls approach $6.71
14 January, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - January 13th
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - January 13th
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Cardano teases expansion with new technology
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Is today's crypto bounce a reversal?
13 January, 2023
3 mins read
Is Nexo involved in money laundering?
12 January, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here