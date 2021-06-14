TL;DR Breakdown

BTC pushed higher overnight.

Resistance at $40,000 broken.

Next target at $42,000.

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market spiked higher overnight and breached the $40,000 resistance over the past hours. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to move higher to the $42,000 mark later today.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with a huge gain over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin is up by 13 percent, while Ethereum by 9 percent. Rest of the altcoin market follows this pattern of substantial gain.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

BTC/USD traded in a range of $35,730 – $40,773, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has spiked by 58 percent and totals $49.2 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $759 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 43.81 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC spiked above $40,000

On the 4-hour chart, we can see bulls moving the Bitcoin price higher overnight and breaching the $40,000 resistance.

The overall market price action structure has become increasingly bullish over the last 24 hours as a new high thigh was set earlier today. This was a result of a final retest for further downside on 7th of June around the $31,000 mark.

After a rally to the $38,000 level, BTC/USD retraced again and found support at the $35,000 support. After some consolidation around the support, the Bitcoin price started to rapidly move higher late yesterday and reached the $40,000 resistance overnight.

What followed was another brief consolidation below the $40,000 resistance, with a break higher seen over the past hours. Therefore, bulls are still in control and we should see further upside to the $42,000 during the remainder of today.

After the $42,000 resistance is reached, BTC/USD will likely retrace to set another higher low, which could then be used to enter the market. Once BTC retraces, we can expect bulls to target the $47,000 resistance next, meaning a good potential profit opportunity over the next week.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish as bulls continue pushing BTC/USD above the $40,000 with the next resistance at $42,000 in sight. Therefore, a strong high thigh has been set and we can expect the overall market price action structure to continue moving higher.

