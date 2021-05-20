TL;DR Breakdown

BTC found support at $30,000 yesterday.

$42,000 resistance tested yesterday.

BTC/USD moved sideways earlier today.

Today’s Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market currently consolidates and prepares a base from which to push higher over the remaining week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has managed to regain some of the losses seen earlier and trades with a small loss of 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Ethereum trades with a loss of 8.9 percent, with the rest of the altcoin market posting similar results.

BTC/USD opened at $36,735 after a very bearish close yesterday resulted in a strong lower low set at the $30,000 mark. Right now the Bitcoin price looks to regain some of the loss as it builds a base from which to move higher.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours

The BTC/USD price moved in a range of $30,681 – $40,738, indicating a good amount of volatility. Trading volume has increased by 87.65 percent and totals $131 billion over the last 24 hours. The total market cap stands at $752 billion, resulting in market dominance of 43.31 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart – BTC tests $42,000, moves sideways for now

On the 4-hour chart, we can see BTC/USD testing the $42 support turned resistance for the first time with a rejection for further upside.

The overall market trades with a bearish momentum over the past week. After setting a new all-time high at $65,000, the market retraced 25 percent. From there, some recovery was seen as BTC/USD established resistance around the $59,000 mark. After several attempts to move higher, bears regained control and pushed the market 50 percent lower to the $30,000 support.

Therefore, the Bitcoin price has likely exhausted its bearish momentum, and further downside is unlikely. Yesterday, we saw BTC/USD move to $42,000 and quickly reject further upside. Over the past hours, the market moved sideways as another base from which to move higher is set.

The current BTC/USD price action should lead higher over the remainder of the week. Once the $42,000 resistance breaks, we expect further push higher to the $47,000 resistance. From there, the Bitcoin price action will likely attempt to set a higher low and try to reverse back to the upside over the next weeks.

Currently, the best option is to wait for further Bitcoin price action development and a break above the $42,000 local resistance. If BTC fails to move above the $42,000 mark, we could see another push lower over the following days.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

Bitcoin price prediction is bullish as the market moves sideways for the past hours, preparing a base from which to move higher over the next 24 hours. Once resistance at $42,000 breaks, we should see a lot more upside in the following days.

