On 27th April, the Bitcoin cash price fell on the charts, from a high across the $248 mark to a low below the $236 level. The RSI for the trading pair appeared bearish in the first quarter of the day.
1-day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (27th April)
Bitcoin Cash price chart by TradingView
The BCHUSD pair was priced at $246.06 US Dollars as it stepped onto 27th April. The began about its bearish momentum after 06:00 GMT when the RSI fell below 25.00. As the day proceeded, the coin gradually fell below the $236.00 level, and reached day’s low of $234.93 US dollars.
After approaching the day’s low, the cryptocurrency saw some retracement as the day came closer to its end. At the end of the day, the BCHUSD traded at $242.59 US dollars.
Bitcoin Cash price technical indicators
Bitcoin Cash price chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) turned bearish on 27th April as the BCHUSD pair fell below the $236 level. The 20EMA closed at $242.74, while the 50MA closed at the bottom of the indicators, at $241.32.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 13.17 near 06:00 GMT. This shows that BCH was oversold at that instance, while the RSI rose across the level 80.00 before closing on the day. The RSI reached a high of 82.27, which means that the coin was overbought at that time. The technical indicator closed at 55.6 on the day.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply