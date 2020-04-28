On 27th April, the Bitcoin cash price fell on the charts, from a high across the $248 mark to a low below the $236 level. The RSI for the trading pair appeared bearish in the first quarter of the day.

1-day Bitcoin Cash price analysis (27th April)

Bitcoin Cash price chart by TradingView

The BCHUSD pair was priced at $246.06 US Dollars as it stepped onto 27th April. The began about its bearish momentum after 06:00 GMT when the RSI fell below 25.00. As the day proceeded, the coin gradually fell below the $236.00 level, and reached day’s low of $234.93 US dollars.

After approaching the day’s low, the cryptocurrency saw some retracement as the day came closer to its end. At the end of the day, the BCHUSD traded at $242.59 US dollars.

Bitcoin Cash price technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash price chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) turned bearish on 27th April as the BCHUSD pair fell below the $236 level. The 20EMA closed at $242.74, while the 50MA closed at the bottom of the indicators, at $241.32.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 13.17 near 06:00 GMT. This shows that BCH was oversold at that instance, while the RSI rose across the level 80.00 before closing on the day. The RSI reached a high of 82.27, which means that the coin was overbought at that time. The technical indicator closed at 55.6 on the day.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.