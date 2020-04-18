Bitcoin Cash price turns bearish as the price line heads towards the $231 mark on the 17th of April. wtp1 is a TradingView analyst who believes that the cryptocurrency looks promising to go long again.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (17th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The coin stood near the $234.00 mark as the day began, while it continued down on the chart as the day traversed. The cryptocurrency showed ruffled price movements through the rest of the day. The price had seen a day’s low of $230.12 US Dollars. The price line gradually made its way towards the $232 mark as the day came to an end on the 17th of April, with a price of $233.67 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: going long?

According to the crypto analyst, the cryptocurrency looks like it will go long again. The analyst suggested that the next channel upper major resistance lies at $280.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

wpt1 further explained that if the aforementioned resistance is crossed, the cryptocurrency’s price might move across the $300 mark, while BNBUSD may also see an uptrend for the upcoming 2-4 days.

Featured Image by VIN JD.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.