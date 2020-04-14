BCH price saw bears on the 13th of April and the price fell to the $224 level. kyer is a TradingView analyst who believes that the cryptocurrency is currently consolidating near $222 and that it will soon rise towards the $267 mark.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (13th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The BCH price began the day with a bearish momentum, which made the price line fall towards the $226 level. After the first quarter of the day, the cryptocurrency’s price line further fell towards the $222 mark and continued the trade between the $218 and $224 levels until the end of the day. The cryptocurrency closed the day’s trade at a trading price of $224.840, after seeing some bulls at the end of the day.

Bitcoin Cash: rise to $267?

kyer explained that the cryptocurrency accumulated near the $222 mark before and then it rose across the $267 level on the 7th of April as seen in the chart below.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

Similarly, the crypto analyst believes that BCH is currently consolidating at the $222 mark, and this will also be the entry-level for this idea. The cryptocurrency should rise towards $267 again. While the 200-Day Moving Average (MA) is acting as a support for the price. This idea, however, may take a while to play out.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.