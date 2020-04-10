On the 9th of April, Bitcoin Cash saw a bearish run that showed a fall of over 6.5% in the cryptocurrency’s price. The coin had risen across the $274 mark at the start of the day, while it had slipped below the $256 mark near the end of the day.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (9th April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

BCH was on a bullish run as it entered the price chart for the 9th of April. At the very beginning, the cryptocurrency saw a day’s high across the $274.00 mark, at $274.097178 US Dollars. Afterwards, the cryptocurrency was subjected to a decline until the end of the day. The coin fell to a day’s low of $254.300036 US Dollars at 19:37 GMT, after which BCHUSD rose back towards $260. The cryptocurrency closed at $259.20 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: what’s next?

aleex5839 is a TradingView analyst who believes that the bulls had scaled the price above $266, while they struggled to maintain it. The analyst suggested that if the trading pair moves below the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $236, the price may fall to $200.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

The crypto analyst also stated that if the pair moves across the $281 mark, it is also possible that the coin rallies to $350. For now, the former suggestion of the TradingView analyst seems to be in play.

Featured Image by Steve Buissinne.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.