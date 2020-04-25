Bitcoin Cash price assumes a bearish and ruffled trend on the 24th of April. The cryptocurrency was observed traded between the $235 and $243 levels during the day.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (24th April)

BCH’s initial standing on the 24th of April was near the $239 mark, while the cryptocurrency appeared bearish just as the day began. The BCHUSD trading pair gradually fell towards the $236 level as the day proceeded. The cryptocurrency’s price had fallen below $236 and to a day’s low of $235.19 US Dollars by 14:17 GMT.

The trading pair saw some price recovery as the day neared its end while the cryptocurrency closed the day with a trading value of $236.94 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) curved into a slight decline on the 24th of April. The featured chart above shows that the 20EMA closed at the $238.18 mark, while the 50MA closed above the 20EMA, at $238.70.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed between the 30.00 and 70.00 levels for the day while it closed at 41.25. This showed that the coin remained in its normal state and it wasn’t oversold or overbought.

