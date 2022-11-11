logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, VeChain, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 11 November Morning Prediction

Bitcoin
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The global crypto market couldn’t continue its gains as it shed 5.21% over the last 24 hours.
  • The performance of Bitcoin has seen a sharp decline as it shed 5.55% over the last day.
  • The value of Binance Coin couldn’t improve as it shed 5.85% in a day.
  • VeChain and Quant are both bearish as they regressed 5.80% and 7.65%, respectively.

The global crypto market couldn’t improve its value as it hasn’t been able to retain its gains. Recent data shows that Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others have continued to decline in value. The performance of the market had seen a brief respite from losses over the previous hours. But the momentum couldn’t be retained, and the result is clear. As the bearish trend continues, the market tends to be further emaciated.

FTX Foundation’s future fund team has resigned citing the exchange’s behavior. The fund had planned to spend $1 billion this year. The team has said in a statement that it was shocked and saddened by the events ongoing at FTX. The statement further added that the team couldn’t continue further, acting on processing grants. Furthermore, it had questions about the legitimacy and integrity of business operations that were funding the company.

FTX Future Fund was launched in February this year to improve humanity’s long-term prospects. The fund planned to distribute at least $100 million and up to $1 billion this year. The shocking events brought FTX chief SBF’s worth from $16 billion to less than $1 billion. FTX customer withdrawals and the market crisis brought a speedy decline to the company’s value.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

Contents hide
1 BTC nosedives
2 BNB in losses
3 VET continues to lose
4 QNT facing decline
5 Final Thoughts

BTC nosedives

Various economists have called Bitcoin the solution to the world’s trade problems. Though the price value of Bitcoin has wavered, it has shown immense potential for holding the economic system together. BTC can be a solution to the problems that the global financial system faces.

BTCUSD 2022 11 11 19 38 57
Source: TradingView

The recent changes show a sudden fluctuation in the value of Bitcoin. The latest data shows that it has shed 5.55% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance shows that Bitcoin has shed 21.57%.

The price value of BTC is currently in the $16,564.55 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $318,112,849,702. The 24-hour trading volume of BTC is about $61,675,630,916.

BNB in losses

Binance has added 12 new projects to its incubation program. The available information shows that these projects will be part of the fifth season of the Binance Labs’ incubation program. On the other hand, Binance has revealed $40 billion in stablecoin reserves, promising transparency.

BNBUSDT 2022 11 11 19 42 32
Source: TradingView

The performance of Binance Coin has also shown a decline due to a bearish trend. The latest data shows that it has shed 5.85% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance of this coin shows a loss of 20.75%.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $283.54 range. The market cap value of this coin is estimated to be $45,358,629,464. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $1,736,286,099.

VET continues to lose

The value of VeChain hasn’t been able to retain its gains as the unfavorable situation continues. The latest data shows that it has shed 5.80% over the last 24 hours. The weekly performance shows a loss of 17.77%. The price value of VET is currently in the $0.02082 range.

VETUSDT 2022 11 11 19 39 55
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of VeChain is estimated to be $1,509,941,507. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $91,371,240. The same amount in its native currency is about 4,427,610,150 VET.

QNT facing decline

The performance of Quant has shown no optimistic changes over the recent hours. The latest data shows that it has receded by 7.65% over the last day. The weekly performance is no different as it shed 30.47%. The price value of QNT is currently in the $114.24 range.

QNTUSDT 2022 11 11 19 41 55
Source: TradingView

The market cap value of Quant is estimated to be $1,379,207,595. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $111,043,946. The circulating supply of the same coin is about 12,072,738 QNT.

Final Thoughts

The performance of the global crypto market has continued to deteriorate. The previous day had brought slight positive changes but that couldn’t be retained. As the market changed its direction, there has been a speedy decline in the value of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others. The global market cap value also suffered as it is currently about $837.75 billion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is an expert on crypto investments. Loving to write about fintech, he joins the team to provide detailed analyses of the hottest crypto news.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, VeChain, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 11 November Morning Prediction
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Is this the end? FTX officially commence Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly retests $1,200, further upside overnight?
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL nears $18, as bulls try to breach past the resistance zone
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK loses value at $6.6
11 November, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is this the end? FTX officially commence Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Breaking: Justin Sun is prepared to bailout FTX with billions
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
BlockFi halts withdrawals in the wake of FTX collapse
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Ledger suffered scalability issues amid FTX saga, says CTO
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Was FTX's SBF luring employees to invest in him & FTX? The leaked letter says so
11 November, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here