Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Quant, and Chiliz Daily Price Analyses – 1 October Morning Prediction

The global crypto market has seen a hard day due to a bearish situation. The recent changes for Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others show a negative trend. As the market couldn’t retain momentum, it underwent a considerable depreciation. The market has seen a zig-zag pattern due to the unruly changes. The value of various coins has reduced due to uncertainty in the market as there has been no stability. There had been a bullish trend for a while, but it couldn’t be retained.

Chainlink has reaffirmed its interest in the NFT market despite the rapid depreciation. The said company expanded its services speedily as the need for its services was felt. The blockchain network affirmed that it aims to maintain the pace in this year’s SmartCon convention. NFTs have been one of the growing segments of the Web3 arena, and Chainlink announced it as a part of its product keynote.

The blockchain announced that it would provide NFT floor pricing feeds to NFT users. Coinbase and Cryptex Finance will be among the top partners to leverage Chainlink’s oracle data for NFT price feeds. In a recent tweet, Chainlink said that it partnered with Chainlink Labs to serve the customers by providing relevant data.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation, analyzing the performance of Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others.

BTC pulled by bears

Bitcoin couldn’t end September on a bullish note, but it is eyeing gains in October. The king coin aggressively started the month but hasn’t been able to maintain gains. Market experts expect it to cross $20K and turn the candle green.

The recent changes for Bitcoin show a continuation of the negative trend. The latest data shows it has shed 1.11% over the last day. The weekly data shows that Bitcoin has added 1.06%.

As the negative trend continues, the price value for Bitcoin has lowered to the $19,326.93 range. The market cap value for Bitcoin is estimated to be $370,418,524,276. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $32,064,749,227.

BNB in losses

Health and fitness ecosystem Amino has announced the launch date of its NFT collection celebrating basketball star Klay Thompson. The company said it would launch its NFTs on the Binance NFT marketplace. The said project is one of the latest additions that will attract further investments to the NFT market.

The performance of Binance Coin also shows a negative trend. The latest data shows it has shed 0.62% over the last day. The weekly data shows addition of 0.65% for this coin.

The price value of BNB is currently in the $282.87 range. The market cap value for this coin is estimated to be $45,637,942,245. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $646,124,187.

QNT loses momentum

The value of Quant has also been affected due to lowered momentum. The latest data shows that it has added 0.07% over the last 24 hours. The seven-day data shows that it has added 18.80%. The price value for QNT is currently in the $141.82 range.

The market cap value for Quant is estimated to be $1,712,214,562. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $93,779,853. The same amount in its native currency is about 661,237 QNT.

CHZ bullish

Chiliz has stayed bullish due to the influx of capital. The latest data shows that it has added 3.82% over the last day. The seven-day data shows that it has shed 6.53%. The price value for CHZ has remained at $0.2444.

The market cap value for Chiliz is estimated to be $1,466,480,246. The 24-hour trading volume of this coin is about $307,572,046. The circulating supply of this coin is about 6,000,386,953 CHZ. If the market remains bullish, it will likely grow further in value.

Final Thoughts

The global crypto market has seen another bearish change in the market. The latest data shows losses for Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and others. There has been lasting uncertainty in the market, so its value has receded. The global market cap value has also been affected. The recent data shows that it is estimated to be $939.03 billion.