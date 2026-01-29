Binance runs a safety campaign in Kenya, driving adoption with commoners

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance, has launched a safety awareness campaign in Kenya, where local communities were taught road safety with digital security education.

Binance’s Africa regional team met with local motorcycle taxi operators during Data Privacy Week on Wednesday to distribute helmets and reflective gear. Riders also received guidance on road discipline while learning about encryption, multi-factor authentication, withdrawal controls, and continuous monitoring systems.

Binance compares road traffic to digital asset market frenzy

According to the trading platform’s Africa Regional Operations officers, digital protection is relatable to taxi driving because busy roads are as dangerous as the packed digital asset industry. Binance said its safety campaign will distribute educational videos, localized social media content, influencer collaborations, and grassroots programs.

Wearing a helmet is a simple yet powerful way to protect yourself on the road. In the same way, Binance’s secure platform empowers individuals to take control of their financial future with confidence and freedom. Saruni Maina, Regional Operations Lead, Binance Africa.

Boda boda riders account for about 70% of Kenya’s registered motorists in the informal transport sector, a group at high risk of accidents. According to National Road Data, motorcycle operators account for a large portion of severe injuries and fatalities.

Speaking at the event, President of the Digital Boda Drivers and Deliveries Association of Kenya, Calvince Okumu, said that every accident leads to interrupted incomes, pressure on struggling families, and an overall reduced productivity. Okumu told attendees that protecting earnings online was just as important as using protective gear on the road.

“Just as we rely on helmets to reduce risks on the road, we need tools to protect our earnings in the digital space,” he surmised.

The association head also mentioned that cost barriers prevent many riders from obtaining proper safety equipment. “A helmet can save your life, but many riders cannot afford proper protective gear. Today’s event shows that our safety matters, both on the road and online,” Okumu continued.

The riders’ association outlined its own internal safety framework during the gathering, placing strict measures to improve discipline and accountability. These include mandatory rest days and digital verification of registered riders by ground teams that monitor compliance among members.

“We train our members regularly on safety,” Okumu explained, “If someone violates our procedures, they are suspended and taken back to training classes. We have teams on the ground to ensure every member conforms. If you see a rider breaking traffic rules, you are encouraged to report.”

The Digital Boda Riders President stated that reports can be filed through the online portal Digital Boda Verify. The association plans to extend the safety outreach in “all corners of Kenya, including rural areas.”

Binance mulls tokenized stocks

Binance has commenced the year with a number of programs, including a roadmap to re-enter the US market and a proposed return to tokenized stock trading. Stock tokens are blockchain-based digital versions of shares in listed companies, which allow investors to buy fractional exposure that tracks real-time market prices.

“Since last year, we started supporting tokenized real-world assets, and we recently launched the first regulated TradFi perpetual contracts settled in stablecoin,” a Binance spokesperson told reporters last Friday. “Tokenized equities are a natural next step in our mission to bring TradFi and crypto closer together as we develop innovative solutions for our users and the industry.”

The exchange first introduced stock tokens in April 2021, starting with Tesla and later adding Coinbase, Strategy, Microsoft, and Apple. However, after financial regulators in the United Kingdom and Germany raised concerns about securities law, Binance closed the product in July that year.

In the United States, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are seeking SEC approval to launch similar products, while Binance competitor Coinbase launched onchain stock offerings in December last year.

