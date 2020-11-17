Blockchain is set to revolutionize agriculture thanks to a partnership between IOST, the project, and Blocery.

The newly found partnership aims to optimize the way agriculture products are distributed.

Using distributive ledger technology (DLT) will help the company and project reach its agriculture goals.

Blockchain is set to revolutionize agriculture

Blockchain is set to revolutionize agriculture thanks to a partnership between IOST, the project, and firm Blocery. The newly found partnership aims to optimize the way agriculture products are distributed.



Using distributive ledger technology (DLT) will help the company and project reach its agriculture goals. Blocery is a startup firm that focuses on blockchain and has a profound reputation in the industry already.



The organization is also a grocery. Since, 2017 the company has been pushing to make agricultural distribution simpler in South Korea.



Blocery has another organization attached to EzFarm, a $10 million agriculture startup with a shopping mall. ExFarm has over 80 employees alongside a blockchain segment to cater to the agriculture industry’s blockchain needs.



The company announced that they had secured similar projects in Korea already. In 2018, the company had a patent which allowed them to use blockchain via a website login.



In 2019, the organization could get an interlocking service provision system and method for web sessions. IOST will integrate dApps, a quality, effective and decentralized tool, to the IOST ecosystem.



The company will be propelled overseas by Blocery. Blocery is excited about the developments and will hold a party to gather 99% of the payment for ExFarm.



Blocery is doing well in the crypto space in more ways than one. The organization has a native token BLY, which appears on exchanges like Uniswap, Poloniex, and MXC.



Blocery’s token will change to IRC-20 after the company joins with IOST by 2021.