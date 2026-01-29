Tesla faces first revenue decline amid aggressive $2 billion AI pivot

Tesla announced Wednesday it plans to put $2 billion into xAI, the artificial intelligence company run by CEO Elon Musk, while telling investors that its much-talked-about Cybercab robotaxi remains set to begin production sometime in 2025.

The double announcement backs up Musk’s bigger strategy to transform Tesla from a car company into an AI business. That shift matters a lot to the company’s current value of around $1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, keeping production promises matters just as much since Musk has let investors down before with forecasts that didn’t pan out.

Heavy spending plans dampen initial stock gains

But the push to build Cybercabs, humanoid robots, semi trucks and roadster sports cars means Tesla will need to spend big on factories. Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja said capital spending will top $20 billion this year. Tesla’s stock jumped about 3.5% after the news came out, but the gains shrank to 1.8% once investors heard the spending details.

Thomas Monteiro, who analyzes stocks at Investing.com, said Tesla is now in a change period. The company wants investors to bet on future money from self-driving software and robotaxis before car sales pick back up. “That makes rollout metrics – not deliveries – the most important leading indicator from here,” Monteiro said.

Musk told analysts he thinks fully self-driving cars will work in a quarter to half of the United States by the end of this year. He’s made wrong predictions about robotaxis before. The company now only runs a small robotaxi service in Austin, Texas.

Tesla’s main car business, which still brings in most of the money, has hit some rough patches. Other companies keep launching newer cars, often for less money. A U.S. tax break for electric cars also ended, and Musk’s far-right political comments have turned off some buyers.

On Wednesday, Musk told analysts Tesla will quit making its Model S sedans and Model X SUVs. These were the flagship cars that once made Tesla a big name in electric vehicles, but now they account for just a small slice of sales. The factory space will go toward making robots instead.

Tesla’s total revenue dropped about 3% to roughly $94.83 billion in 2025. This marks the first time the company’s annual revenue has gone down. To keep sales going, Tesla has leaned hard on price cuts and deals. Wall Street thinks the company will deliver 1.77 million vehicles in 2026, an 8.2% jump, based on Visible Alpha data.

Tesla did beat profit expectations in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings came to 50 cents per share, higher than the 45 cents Wall Street expected. Even with falling sales, the company did better on car profit margins than expected. The automotive gross margin without counting regulatory credits was 17.9%, up from 13.6% a year earlier.

Energy storage emerges as bright spot amid AI push

One part of the business doing really well is energy storage. People keep buying large batteries for power grids to support renewable energy and keep electricity stable. Revenue from energy generation and storage jumped 25.5% to a record $3.84 billion in the December quarter.

Investors have been watching closely as Musk pushes into self-driving technology and robots. Many want proof that the autonomy plans are turning from talk into real products. “With Tesla’s legacy EV business slowing, Tesla investors can take part in the scorching hot AI boom,” said Andrew Rocco, a stock expert at Zacks Investment Research.

However, Musk warned about a coming shortage of memory chips that could slow Tesla’s plans in the next few years. He suggested Tesla should think about building its own chip factory. “If we don’t do that, we’re just going to be fundamentally limited by supply chain,” he said.

Investors also want to see signs that Full Self-Driving and robotaxis are moving forward, including news on getting past regulations and clearer timelines for the Cybercab, which doesn’t have a steering wheel or pedals. Cybercabs will join the robotaxi service that currently uses Model Y vehicles running Full Self-Driving software.

Last week, Musk said early production of the Cybercab and the Optimus humanoid robot would be “agonizingly slow” before speeding up. On Wednesday, he said Tesla doesn’t expect major Optimus production until the end of 2026. Making the Cybercab also brings regulatory problems since federal rules currently require steering wheels and pedals.

