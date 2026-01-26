🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Virtune lists BNB ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Virtune lists BNB ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

1. Virtune add BNB ETP to its listing in Europe
2. Institutional adoption fails to push BNB to new levels
  • Virtune has announced the launch of Virtune BNB ETP with a management fee of 1.95%.
  • Coinbase will serve as the custodian for the BNB ETP (VIRBNB).
  • BNB has fallen by more than 6% in the past week, bringing its decline over the past six months to 10%.

Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, has announced the launch of Virtune BNB ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

The product offers 1:1 exposure to the coin with a management fee of 1.95%. It will begin trading today and is denominated in SEK. Coinbase will serve as the custodian for the BNB ETP (VIRBNB).

The CEO of Virtune, Christopher Kock stated, “We are starting 2026 by continuing our expansion and broadening our range of regulated and physically backed crypto ETPs. The launch of Virtune BNB ETP is a natural next step in our product development, providing investors with access to one of the most established crypto assets in the market.”

Virtune add BNB ETP to its listing in Europe

This physically-backed exchange-traded product is designed to provide investors with a secure and low-cost channel for BNB investment.  Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune BNB ETP  is 100% physically backed by BNB.

The ETP has been added to a long list of 20 other Virtune ETPs including Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, Virtune Staked Solana ETP, Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, and others.

Virtune Bitcoin ETP performance. Source: Virtune

Virtune’s product lineup has shown mixed performance so far in early 2026. Data from Virtune’s platform shows that some single-asset ETPs have posted small gains, such as Bitcoin ETPs at approximately 0.50% year-to-date and XRP ETPs at approximately 1.67%. On the other hand, staked Ethereum ETPs have declined by approximately 1.78% YTD. 

More defensive products have performed relatively better, with the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP reporting gains of approximately 7.25% since the start of the year.

The launch of BNB ETP follows the announcement of a 10:1 share split of the Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP to improve trading liquidity and accessibility. The split will take effect on February 2, 2026, with each existing share splitting into ten new shares, reducing the NAV per share by a factor of ten. 

Investors do not need to take any action as their total holdings’ value will not change. For example, if an investor owns 100 shares, they will have 1,000 shares post-split, with no change in total investment value. The product name and ticker will remain the same.

Institutional adoption fails to push BNB to new levels

Major institutions have adopted BNB in recent weeks. For instance, last week, the top crypto ETF issuer Grayscale filed a registration statement for a BNB ETF with the US SEC. The fund will also list on Nasdaq under the ticker GBNB. This is the second asset manager to file for the product after VanEck.

By extension, FLOKI became the first BNB chain coin to have an exchange-traded product in Europe. The product, Valour Floki SEK, officially debuted on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market on October 3. 

Additionally, it was reported that Hedge Fund execs were looking to raise about $100 million to accumulate the coin to create the BNB treasury. BNC Network Company also shared that they were closing in on 1% of the total supply of the Binance coin. The firm purchased 38,888 BNB tokens in a single transaction.

However, the altcoin has yet to reflect the effect of this activity on its value. The token has fallen by more than 6% in the past week, bringing its decline over the past six months to 10%.

BNB is trading at approximately $872 and has a market cap of around $119B. As reported by Cryptopolitan, price predictors of crypto have revised their 2026-2027 forecast to a moderate growth rate of $1,050 to $1,200, which is a possible 20% to 35% growth of the present stock.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan