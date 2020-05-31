The Binance Coin price line rallied towards the $18.00 level on the 30th of May. The total increase in BNB’s price amounted to over 5.5% of the cryptocurrency’s value at the start of the day. The BNBUSD pair traded within a day’s range of $16.9197242 — $17.9605008.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (30th May)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

BNB stepped onto the chart for the 30th of May with a trading price near the $17.00 level. The cryptocurrency saw an uptrend after 03:00 GMT, and it gradually made its way across towards the $18.00 level before concluding the day’s trade. At the time of writing, BNBUSD was observed at $17.9605008 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

On the 30th of May, the moving average technical indicators for the BNBUSD trading pair observed a continuous uptrend. The cryptocurrency approached the $18 level towards the end of the 24-hour trade. Both of the moving averages rose across the $17.00 by the end of the day.

At the time of closure, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) closed at $17.8254420, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) closed at $17.410890.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood near 50.00 at the beginning of the day, while it diverged towards 70.00 on its scale after the first quarter of the day when the cryptocurrency appeared bullish.

The lowest value for the RSI on the 30th of May was 20.78, while at its highest, the RSI approached 80.61. Both of these values show mildly oversold and mildly overbought instances for Binance Coin. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 77.81.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.