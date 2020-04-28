The Binance Coin price line appeared somewhat bearish as the coin’s price fell below the $16.150 level. At the beginning of the day, the altcoin’s value had risen across the $16.550 mark, after which it exhibited an irregular price trend until the end of the day.

1-Day Binance Coin price movement (27th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The trading pair had turned bullish before it approached the price chart for the 27th of April. BNB rose towards across the $16.60 level and reached a day’s high of $16.5955854 US Dollars.

As the day proceeded, the cryptocurrency’s value gradually withered, and finally fell below the $16.150 level, where it reached a low of $16.1011258 US Dollars near 15:00 GMT. By the end of the day, the cryptocurrency had retraced across the $16.40 level, where it closed at the $16.4270324 mark.

Binance Coin price technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The ruffled trajectories of each of the moving averages for the price chart on the 27th of April show that the BNBUSD pair observed multiple price variations during the day’s trade. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $16.4219093, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed at $16.3978315.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 23.73 during the first quarter of the day, which shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold during the time. However, for most of the day, the RSI stayed between the levels 30.00 and 70.00 on the scale.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.