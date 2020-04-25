On the 24th of April, the Binance Coin price stepped a few levels down on the price chart as the cryptocurrency appeared bearish for the day’s trade. The coin was observed traded between the $15.70 and $16.30 levels on the day.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (24th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The coin’s price stood just below the $16.00 level as the price line began the day’s trade for the 24th of April. The cryptocurrency’s price movements appeared ruffled for the first half of the day, where the price gradually rose across the $16.20 level and reached a day’s high of $16.2949246 US Dollars. The coin fell below the $15.80 level in the afternoon after being subjected to a bearish movement, and it traded with dishevelled price movements until the end of the day. The cryptocurrency closed with a trading value of $15.9242850 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) declined on the featured chart as the cryptocurrency experienced a bearish momentum on the 24th of April. The 20EMA closed at $15.9215111, while the 50MA closed below the 20EMA, at $15.9210689.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 15.64 near 14:15 GMT, which shows that the cryptocurrency was highly oversold at that time. The RSI closed at 49.90.

Featured Image by Michal Jarmoluk.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.