The Binance Coin price line turned bearish on the 10th of April. The chart shows a decline of more than 8.5% in the cryptocurrency’s price, while the coin fell from the $15 mark to the $13.7 mark.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (10th April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency was at the $15.00 level after the day started, while BNBUSD turned bearish after 03:00 GMT and the price line began to fall towards the $14.00 mark. By 07:00 GMT, the pair had reached the $14.00 level, where it traded for most of the day. Closer to the end of the day, the price line saw further decline towards the $13.70 mark, and it closed the day with a price of $13.7655248 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed the day at $13.7419121, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $13.7350891. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at 59.96 on the scale for the 10th of April.
