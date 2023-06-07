Binance Coin price analysis: BNB crashes by 7%

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Coin price analysis shows bearish momentum with further consistent opportunities. According to market analysis, the prevailing trend in the BNB market indicates a strong presence of bearish sentiment, which is expected to persist in the near future. This suggests a potential for further devaluation of BNB in the coming days. The bears have gained a solid foothold and may soon exert a significant influence on the overall market conditions. Additionally, the price of BNB has witnessed a substantial decline, dropping from $306.2 to $272.5. As of today, on June 7, 2022, the price has experienced an additional crash, reaching $256.4, with a daily high of $260 and a current value of $258.1.

As of today, June 7, 2023, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) stands at $259.30, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $2.48 billion. Its market capitalization is valued at $40.41 billion, representing a market dominance of 3.63%. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has experienced a decrease of -7.30% in price. At present, the sentiment for BNB price prediction leans towards bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral value of 53.

The circulating supply of Binance Coin currently amounts to 155.86 million BNB out of a maximum supply of 200.00 million BNB. The yearly supply inflation rate stands at -6.56%, indicating that approximately -10.95 million BNB were created in the past year. In terms of market cap rankings, Binance Coin holds the top position in the Exchange Tokens sector, ranks first in the Binance Smart Chain sector, and occupies the third position in the Layer 1 sector.

BNB/USD 1-day price analysis: Latest developments

Binance Coin price analysis indicates a prevailing market condition characterized by a downward trajectory, suggesting a negative outlook. Furthermore, the market’s volatility has undergone a substantial opening movement, leading to increased susceptibility of the cryptocurrency to extreme price fluctuations and creating a state of a stretched market. In this context, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band stands at $289.5, signifying a robust resistance level for BNB. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s Band resides at $261.5, representing an additional resistance point for BNB.

The BNB/USD price is currently trending below the Moving Average curve, signaling a bearish movement in the market. However, there is a notable increase in volatility observed today. Furthermore, the BNB/USD price appears to be approaching a support level, suggesting a potential reversal in its movement. This reversal could present a positive aspect for Binance Coin, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing market conditions.

BNB/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Binance Coin price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 22 making the cryptocurrency unstable, falling into the undervalued region. Furthermore, the RSI score moves upwards, indicating that the selling activity equals the buying activity while moving towards stable dynamics.

Binance Coin price analysis for 7-days

Binance Coin price analysis indicates a bearish trend over the past few days. Additionally, the market’s volatility has been relatively low, resulting in the cryptocurrency’s price displaying less susceptibility to significant fluctuations. In this context, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band is identified at $330.5, serving as a formidable resistance level for BNB. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is situated at $275.5, representing another point of resistance for BNB.

Binance Coin price analysis reveals the BNB/USD price is currently observed to be crossing below the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish momentum in the market. This movement is accompanied by a significant breakout, where the support level has been breached. However, it is anticipated that there will be a retracement in the near future. Despite this, there is a possibility for the bulls to capitalize on the current situation and potentially gain control of the market.

BNB/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score appears to be 21, showing the cryptocurrency’s unstable value. It falls in the undervalued region. However, the RSI score follows a downward movement signifying decreasing market and bearish dynamics. In addition, the stable RSI score indicates selling activity dominating buying activity.

Binance Coin Price Analysis Conclusion

Binance Coin price analysis shows bearish momentum with solid possibilities of an overall reversal movement in the coming days. The bears have captured the market. If the bulls fail to strike back soon, the bears will engulf the market for the long term. However, since the bears show massive potential, they can have a chance to consume the market entirely, however, if the price breaks the support. Then, the market dynamics will be shifted in the bulls’ favor.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.