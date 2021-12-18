TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as we expect a reversal to follow after failure to move any lower yesterday. Likely BNB/USD is now ready to finally set a higher high and reverse the bearish market structure seen over the past week.

The cryptocurrency market has seen bullish momentum over the last 24 hours. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have gained 0.06 and 3.15 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) is the top performer, with a gain of almost 10 percent.

Binance Coin price movement in the last 24 hours: Binance Coin rejects downside above $510

BNB/USD traded in a range of $511.70 – $535.43, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume had increased by 20.78 percent, totaling $1.85 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $88.8 billion, ranking the coin in 3rd place overall.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart: BNB looks to break higher?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see bulls taking over the momentum this morning, likely leading to a break higher by the end of the day.

Binance Coin price has seen a steady decline over the last weeks after a strong lower swing high was set around $15 on the 9th of December. From there, DOGE/USD saw strong moves lower twice, with the last one establishing the current low around $510.

Since then, DOGE has retraced and set a clear lower high at $545. Bearish momentum returned quickly, leading to a slow move lower again yesterday.

However, further downside was rejected several times, indicating an increasing buying pressure in the market. Additionally, this morning, some bullish momentum has appeared, potentially indicating that we could see a higher high set later today.

Binance Coin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen rejection for further downside continue overnight. Therefore, BNB/USD is likely ready to finally set a higher high over the next 24 hours.

