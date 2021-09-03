TL;DR Breakdown

Axie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day

AXS/USD has been trading within a range of $71.90 – $74.00

Closest support for Axie Infinity at $70

Axie Infinity price analysis trades bullishly for the day after the market set a higher low on the 24-hour candlesticks in preparation for a weekend rally. Therefore, we are anticipating AXS/USD to record further upsides later in the course of the day and perhaps aim to retest the previous swing high at $79.

The general digital currencies market mainly traded with mixed signals in the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin shedding 1.58 percent. Meanwhile, Solana became the best performer after posting 21 percent gains on the daily chart.

Axie Infinity price movement in the last 24 hours: Axie Infinity continuation

According to our daily Axie Infinity price analysis, AXS/USD has been trading within a range of $71.90 – $74.00, which suggests low volatility across the daily market. The total Axie Infinity trading volume sums to $505 million after rising by 34.21 percent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Coin Market Cap data recorded the total market capitalization trades at approximately $4.50 billion, thereby ranking the altcoin at position #34 overall.

AXS/USD 4-hour chart: AXS targets the $75 support next?

On our Axie Infinity price analysis chart, we can see the AXS/USD pair price trace a declining channel to another low on the 4-hour chart.

AXS/USD chart by TradingView

Axie Infinity price movement has witnessed a bullish rally over the past weeks. After finding support around $38 on the 20th of July, AXS/USD rallied by more than 180 percent until it found rejection at $75

From there, AXS/USD slightly declined to the $68 mark, where the NFT token set a slightly higher low. The action was followed by a slow rally to $72, retesting support at $70 once again.

From there, Axie Infinity has begun rising once again and set a higher intraday high at $74, and so far, the bulls are attempting to compensate for the hiatus and build support at $75. Generally, we are expecting Axie Infinity to retrace sometime in the course of the next 24 hours, so as to consolidate strong momentum that will steer the next rally to $80.

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: Conclusion

Axie Infinity price analysis is trading bullishly on the 24-hour chart, where the bulls will attempt to breach the $74 resistance and find support at $75. Therefore, traders are urged to anticipate the price to keep moving higher and retest the previous swing high around $79.

