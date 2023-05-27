Avalanche price analysis: Upswing carries AVAX price above $14.4 threshold

TL;DR Breakdown

According to the latest Avalanche price analysis, there are clear indications of an upward trend, as the price has experienced a substantial surge in the past 24 hours. The bullish momentum has resulted in a notable enhancement of the price, which now stands at $14.4. Although there were certain instances of decline yesterday, with the price briefly dropping to $13.96, overall, the market has been largely influenced by bullish sentiment. It is anticipated that the price may surpass even higher levels in the near future.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish drive launches price above $14.4 level

The 1-day Avalanche price analysis shows that in the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has witnessed a tremendous increase in value, thanks to the persistent bullish momentum. Since yesterday, the price has been consistently rising, leading to a notable uptrend. As a result, the coin’s value has surged by 2.85 percent within this timeframe, reaching a successful level of $14.4. It is worth mentioning that the one-day AVAX/USD candlestick chart’s moving average (MA) is positioned just below the current price level, also at $14.4.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The current market conditions indicate bearish pressure, as the SMA 50 curve is positioned above the SMA 20 curve. This indicates a downward trend in prices. Additionally, there has been a notable shift in the Bollinger bands indicator values. The upper band has now converged to $15.6, while the lower band has converged to $13.9. These convergences suggest a tightening price range. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has increased to 38, indicating the resurgence of buying activity in the market.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

Based on the four-hour Avalanche price analysis, there is a significant upward movement in price driven by the dominant presence of bulls. Over the past four hours, the coin’s value has experienced a rise, leading to a recovery to the $14.4 level. The price has been steadily advancing in recent hours, and there are expectations of it reaching even higher levels soon. While the moving average remains relatively low at $14.2, it is worth noting that it has crossed above the SMA 50 curve on the four-hour price chart.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

There is a noticeable decrease in volatility, indicating potential limitations on future price movements. This decrease has led to the upper Bollinger band reaching the $14.4 point, which could act as a resistance level as the price approaches it. Similarly, the lower Bollinger band has risen to $13.9, with potential limitations on future price movements. This decrease has led to the upper Bollinger band reaching the $14.4 point, which could act as a resistance level as the price approaches it. Similarly, the lower Bollinger band has risen to $13.9. The RSI curve is currently on an upward trajectory, with the score rising to 56. However, the curve is beginning to flatten out as the price nears the resistance level indicated by the upper limit of the Bollinger bands.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Based on the Avalanche price analysis, there has been a notable upward price movement in the past 24 hours, with the market being predominantly influenced by bullish momentum. The price has been steadily following a bullish trend in recent hours, reaching a significant level at $14.4. This bullish rally is anticipated to gain further strength in the upcoming days, as indicated by positive predictions on both the hourly and daily charts. Nevertheless, it is important to consider the potential impact of heightened selling pressure, which could potentially lead the crypto pair back into its larger bearish cycle.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.