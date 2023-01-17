Avalanche price analysis: Bulls remain in control as AVAX strives to break above $16.87

Avalanche price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is going strong with a bullish momentum with the potential of hitting the $17.30 mark in the near future. The support level for AVAX/USD is at $16.22, and breaking below this level could increase market volatility. However, the major resistance for this cryptocurrency is at $17.30 and it is likely to be tested in the near future if the bullish momentum continues.

The AVAX/USD started today’s trading section in bullish territory, as the price was fluctuating below the $17.30 resistance level. However, bulls have continued to show strong support and the price is currently trading around the $16.87 mark.

Avalanche price analysis 1-day price chart: AVAX/USD has been steadily increasing over time

The daily price chart for Avalanche price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency has been experiencing a steady increase in value over time. The price is currently sitting at $16.87, with an increase of 1.93% from yesterday’s close. The Avalanche price has been trading in a range between $16.22 and $17.30, with strong support at the lower end of the range. The Moving average of the indicator is present at the $5.98 mark above the price level.

AVAX/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility for AVAX/USD is currently low, as the price has been moving sideways in a tight trading range. The Bollinger Bands indicator is also showing that the price is likely to stay within the range in the near future, with upper Bollinger Band levels at $18.23 and lower levels at $15.22. The RSI for Avalanche price analysis is currently at 61.55, indicating a neutral market positioning with some bullish momentum.

AVAX/USD 4-hour chart: Avalanche price is currently above the $16.87 level

Looking at the 4-hour chart for Avalanche price analysis, AVAX/USD is currently trading above the $16.87 level, with a slight bullish momentum present in the market. The buyers are trying to push the price above the $17.30 mark, but they need more support from the bulls to achieve this target.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The RSI on 4-hour is currently at 61.52, which is in the oversold region and indicates that the market might be due for a correction. The 50-Moving average and 200-moving averages are both still rising, which indicates that the long-term trend is still bullish, With MA starting at the $17.01 mark. The Bollinger Bands indicator is also starting to widen, which shows that volatility could start increasing as the price moves up or down.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Based on the analysis of Avalanche price analysis, it seems that this cryptocurrency is showing strong bullish momentum at the moment. There are signs that prices could break out of the current trading range and move higher in the near future, although there is also a possibility of a downward correction taking hold if market conditions change.