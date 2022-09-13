Avalanche price analysis for today shows that the AVAX/USD pair has fallen to a new low of $19.64 after a bearish drive. The market has found support at $19.62 but the bulls have not been able to push the price higher. The AVAX/USD pair is facing resistance at $21.70. The AVAX/USD pair is currently in a bearish trend and is expected to continue to decline in the short term. The price has declined by 6.34 percent in the past 24 hours and the market capitalization for the coin is currently at $5.8 billion and the 24-hour trading volume is at $761 million.

On 24-hour Avalanche price analysis shows that the market has been consolidating around the $19.64 level for some time now. The market has been struggling to break out of this range and has so far failed. The prices have been stuck between the $19 to $21 range and it seems like the market will start heading upwards once it breaks out of this range.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The RSI for the AVAX/USD pair is currently at 38.39 and it is facing resistance at the $21.70 level. This indicates that the market is in a slight bearish momentum and a breakout above the $21.70 resistance could lead to a rally in the prices. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the pair is currently in bearish territory and is indicating that the market is in a downtrend. The upper and lower bands of the Bollinger Bands are also close to each other, which suggests that the market is in a consolidation phase.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price analysis: AVAX/USD heads towards a $21 low after a bearish drive

The 4-hour price chart for Avalanche price analysis shows that the market is in a clear bearish trend. Prices have been falling consistently over the past few days and there seems to be no end to the current downtrend. The decreasing volume indicates that the market is losing steam and is expected to head lower in the short term. The $19 level is critical support for the AVAX/USD pair and it seems like the market will head towards this level before finding any support.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicators on the 4-hour chart for AVAX/USD are currently in a bearish mode and are indicating that the market is in a downtrend. The RSI for the pair is currently at 64.19 and it is heading towards the oversold levels, which suggests that the market is bearish in the short term. The MACD for the pair is also in the bearish territory as it is moving below the signal line.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Avalanche price analysis is in a clear downtrend and is expected to continue to head lower in the short term. The key support level to watch out for is $19.62 and if this level holds, we could see a rebound in prices. However, if the $21.70 level breaks, we could see the AVAX/USD pair head towards the $22 level. The technical indicators on both charts are currently in bearish territory and are indicating that the market is likely to continue to decline in the near future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.