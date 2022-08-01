logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX prices remain bearish as strong rejection at $25.15 takes shape

Avalanche price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Avalanche price analysis shows a bearish trend
  • AVAX/USD is facing resistance at $25.15
  • Support for AVAX/USD is present at $23.18

Avalanche price analysis for today shows that the AVAX/USD pair has fallen to a new low of $23.33 after a bearish drive. The market has found support at $23.18, but the bulls have not been able to push the price higher. The AVAX/USD pair is facing resistance at $25.15.The AVAX/USD pair is currently in a bearish trend and is expected to continue to decline in the short term. The price has declined by5.70 percent in the past 24 hours and the market capitalization for the coin is currently at $6,638,597,842 and the 24-hour trading volume is $536 million.

AVAX/USD 1-day price analysis: Avalanche consolidates around $23.33

On 24-hour Avalanche price analysis shows that the market has been facing rejection at the $25.15 level after a brief period of consolidation. The prices have been stuck between the $23.18 to $25.15 range and it seems like the market will start heading upwards once it breaks out of this range. Investors should look for a breakout above the $25.15 resistance or a breakdown below the $23.18 support to enter into new positions.

image 5
AVAX/USD 1-day price chart, source: Tradingview

The RSI for the AVAX/USD pair is currently at 52.63 and it is facing resistance at the $25.15 level. This indicates that the market is in a slight bearish momentum and a breakout above the $25.15 resistance could lead to a rally in the prices. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the pair is currently in bearish territory and is indicating that the market is in a downtrend. The upper and lower bands of the Bollinger Bands are also close to each other, which indicates that the market is in a consolidation phase.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price analysis: AVAX/USD heads towards a $24 low after a bearish drive

The 4-hour price chart for Avalanche price analysis shows that the market is in a clear bearish trend. Prices have been falling consistently over the past few days and there seems to be no end in sight to the current downtrend. The decreasing volume is also an indication that the market is losing steam and is expected to head lower in the short term. The $23 level is a critical support for the AVAX/USD pair and it seems like the market will head towards this level before finding any support.

image 4
AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart, source: Tradingview

The Bollinger bands indicators on the 4-hour chart for AVAX/USD are currently in a bearish mode and are indicating that the market is in a downtrend. The RSI for the pair is currently at 44.36 and it is heading towards the oversold levels, which indicates that the market is bearish in the short term. The MACD for the pair is also in the bearish territory as it is moving below the signal line.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Overall, Avalanche price analysis is in a clear downtrend and is expected to continue to head lower in the short term. The key support level to watch out for is $23.18; if this level holds, we could see a rebound in prices. However, if the $23.18 level breaks, we could see the AVAX/USD pair head towards the $22 level. The technical indicators on both charts are currently in bearish territory and are indicating that the market is likely to continue to decline in the near future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Honduras launches BTC Valley in the Santa Lucia tourist town
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX prices remain bearish as strong rejection at $25.15 takes shape
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
DeFi Project ChangeX launches its CHANGE token on Uniswap, HydraDEX to strong investor interest
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Halborn warns traders about a new phishing scam
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK starts down a negative path at $7.6
01 August, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Honduras launches BTC Valley in the Santa Lucia tourist town
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Halborn warns traders about a new phishing scam
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Largest Monero mining pool is shutting down
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Israel's new limits on cash transactions to promote digital payments
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Crypto regulation: US and UK regulators join hands
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us