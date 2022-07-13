Avalanche price analysis: AVAX rises to $17.3

Today’s Avalanche price analysis shows a bearish trend gaining momentum with bullish possibilities. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $17.3, down 0.88% in the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $386,157,015. The market capped yesterday in a crashing momentum and is opening today with hopeful bullish signs adding to yesterday’s spike above the $17.5 mark. In addition, the volatility decreases, giving the bulls more opportunity for a tremendous comeback. The lice market cap of AVAX is $4,981,055,698, and it ranks #16 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

AVAX/USD 4-hours analysis: Latest developments

Avalanche price analysis indicates market volatility following a decreasing trend, which means that AVAX/USD prices are decreasingly prone to fluctuating volatility. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $19.4, which acts as the most substantial resistance for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $16.5, which serves as the most vital support for AVAX.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to cross over the Moving Average curve, signifying a bullish movement. However, bears have been taking care of the market for the last few hours and will maintain their momentum. However, the price appears to show decreasing dynamics by moving towards the support, the trend might soon break and shift to a bearish one instead, if the bulls don’t get their act straight.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40, which puts cryptocurrency in a stable state. However, we can trace the RSI following a downward path in the undervalued region, indicating the dominance of selling activity. If the RSI decides to move further towards a dominant selling activity era, a reversal movement will become inevitable, and the bears will have their chance at glory once again.

Avalanche price analysis for 1-day

Avalanche price analysis shows market volatility following a declining trend, indicating that the probability of AVAX/USD experiencing fluctuations remains constant until the volatility fluctuates. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is present at $21.3, which acts as the most substantial resistance for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger band is at $15.4, which is the strongest support for AVAX.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, indicating a bearish move. However, the market’s direction may seem to remain consistent over the last few days. Bears have taken the market, which weakens the stance of the bulls. However, the AVAX/USD price appears to break the support band, indicating a breakout in the market. This may cause an imbalance in power in the cryptocurrency market.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43, indicating a stable cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the price appears to follow an upward path in the lower-neutral region, exhibiting signs of the cryptocurrencys’ stable value and movement towards stability and intense buying activity.

Avalanche Price Analysis Conclusion

The conclusion of the Avalanche price analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency behavior suggests that it is following a partial bearish trend with massive reversal potential. The market has recently fallen under bearish dominion but seems not competent enough to maintain it. However, they have already engulfed the market, and the bulls are on the ropes right now but might take over by storm in the coming days if they take advantage of the breakout.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.