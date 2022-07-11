Avalanche price analysis: AVAX value sinks to $18.36 low after bearish drive

Recent Avalanche price analysis shows that the AVAX/USD pair has been on a steady decline since it reached highs of $23.38 in May. The market has found support at $18.21, but the bulls have not been able to push the price higher. The AVAX/USD pair is currently trading at $18.36 and is facing resistance at $19.65.

The AVAX/USD pair is currently in a bearish trend and is expected to continue to decline in the short term. The price has declined by 1.96 percent in the past 24 hours and the market capitalization for the coin is currently at $5,241,273,746 and the 24-hour trading volume is $334 million.

On 24-hour Avalanche price analysis shows that the market has been facing rejection at the $19.65 level after a brief period of consolidation. The prices have been stuck between the $18.21 to $19.65 range and it seems like the market will start heading upwards once it breaks out of this range. Investors should look for a breakout above the $19.65 resistance or a breakdown below the $18.21 support to enter into new positions.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The RSI for the AVAX/USD pair is currently at 58.37 and is rising slowly. This indicates that the market is starting to gain momentum and is expected to continue to rise in the short term. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the pair is currently in bearish territory and is indicating that the market is in a downtrend while the Bollinger Bands for the pair are currently contracted and indicating that the market is in a period of consolidation.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price analysis: AVAX/USD heads towards an $18 low after a bearish drive

The 4-hour price chart for Avalanche price analysis shows that the market is in a clear bearish trend. Prices have been falling consistently over the past few days and there seems to be no end in sight to the current downtrend. The decreasing volume is also an indication that the market is losing steam and is expected to head lower in the short term. The $18 level is key support for the AVAX/USD pair and it seems like the market will head towards this level before finding any form of support.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicators on the 4-hour chart for AVAX/USD are currently in a very tight range which is an indication that the market is in a bearish sign. The RSI indicator for the pair is currently at 37.91 and is heading towards the oversold region. The MACD indicator for the pair is currently moving below the signal line which is an indication that the market is in a bearish trend.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Overall, the AVAX/USD pair is in a clear downtrend and is expected to continue to head lower in the short term. The key support level to watch out for is $18 and if this level holds, we could see a rebound in prices. However, if the $18 level breaks, we could see the AVAX/USD pair head towards the $17 level. The technical indicators on both charts are currently in bearish territory and are indicating that the market is likely to continue to decline in the near future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.