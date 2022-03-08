TL;DR Breakdown

Avalanche price analysis is on the bullish side.

Resistance is found at $74.4.

Support for AVAX/USD is found at $70.

The latest Avalanche price analysis confirms that trend is bullish for today after securing support at $71.5. Bears have been dominating the charts for the past few days, and the coin value experienced a steady decline during this time. However, a rise in price has been observed in the last 24 hours, which is quite encouraging for the buyers. The price has been uplifted to the $72.4 level, as the bulls have finally got support. Although the price has experienced a downfall this week as well, as a strong correction was also observed yesterday, today’s trend has been bullish again.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Coin recovers as bulls progress

The 1-day price chart for Avax price analysis shows that the price has been appreciating today as AVAX/USD pair is trading hands at $72.1 at the time of writing. AVAX/USD is still at a loss in value by 2.20 percent over the last 24 hours, and AVAX reports a loss of 14.9 percent over the past week due to the bearish momentum of the past few days. The trading volume has increased by 26.6 percent over the last day. The market cap is still down by 1.68 percent, resulting in the market dominance of 1.11 percent for the 10th ranked Avalanche.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The moving average (MA) value in the one-day price chart is at the $78 level, and a crossover between SMA 20 and SMA 50 is expected in the coming hours. At the same time, the Bollinger band’s average is maintained at $78.4, while the upper Bollinger band is touching $89.2 point and the lower Bollinger band is touching $67.7 point. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering at index 43 and does not show any further signs.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four hours Avalanche price analysis is showings signs of a bearish trend, as the price has dropped down significantly. The reversal in trends was quite unexpected, as the bulls were leading the price chart earlier. Nonetheless, a downward trend has been observed in the last eight hours, as the price has moved down to the $72.1 level after swinging high towards $73.8.

AVAX/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is comparatively high, with the upper Bollinger band value for the four hours price chart is at $78.6, where the lower Bollinger band value is at $69.8. The RSI score is in the neutral zone but on a slight downwards curve, at index 38, indicating the selling pressure that erupted recently.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four hours Avalanche price analysis shows that the market has followed an upward trend for the day. The price improved considerably but is now touching the $72.1 mark as a drop in price was detected in the last four hours. However, we expect AVAX/USD to close in green after correcting for some time more.

