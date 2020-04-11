Atari platform team has been working behind the scenes to venture into the crypto sphere. Atari’s interest in the blockchain became clear early this month after becoming the largest participant in LAND third presale in preparation for soon to launch Sandbox virtual world project. This project is creating the voxel style Atari themed park as well as Roller Coaster Tycoon park.

Positive move for Atari crypto token

The entry of Atari crypto token comes at a time when blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise. Many online goers across the globe are turning to online gaming due to COVID-19 induced isolation.

The anticipated launch is a major milestone for Atari and its entry into the crypto world is a major boost for the casino and online gaming industry. The Atari casino launch is a good route to the market that will give the Atari token the much-needed global visibility as the game developer’s website adds:

The casino space presents a massive opportunity to leverage the portfolio of Atari properties through a range of social and real money casino opportunities. Our catalog of games includes games of luck, games of skill, and hybrid games combining luck and skill.

Unique casino powered by Atari crypto token

Apart from supporting classics titles, the unique casino powered by the Atari token will require user skills to increase winning chances. This is a unique feature that will play a major role in ensuring winnings are based on skill and not luck.

Deposits will be made using a wide range of methods including Skrill, debit cards and other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ether on top of the Atari token.