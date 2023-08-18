BRICS bank launches ZAR bonds – What this means

TL;DR Breakdown

Brace yourselves, financial aficionados: The New Development Bank (NDB), the brainchild of the BRICS brigade, has just unleashed its inaugural bonds in South African Rand (ZAR).

While this might sound like just another banking move to the untrained ear, there’s more to this than meets the eye.

A Strategic Play or a Desperate Move?

With a 1.5 billion rand (pushing close to $78 million) bond issuance, the NDB is clearly not here for a penny-pinching party. The BRICS institution has found itself in the treacherous waters of needing to escalate local currency fundraising and lending.

This move isn’t just about keeping up with banking trends; it’s a survival tactic. While China has hosted the bank’s local currency bonds before, this ZAR bond is the NDB’s debut act on a stage outside its Chinese comfort zone.

But was this transition smooth? Far from it. The bank managed to reel in over R2.5bn in bids from both 3- and 5-year stretches, pushing them to expand their trade capacity from a projected R1bn to R1.5bn.

The figures are impressive, and the involvement of both institutional investors and local banks shows a mixed bag of trust and skepticism.

The Big Vision and Its Blind Spots

Underneath the glitter of this new launch, the NDB has a grand vision, one where it marks its territory in the local capital markets of its member countries.

By doing so, the bank hopes to fund its dynamic portfolio of local currency loans, a critical step in a world increasingly skeptical of global financial conglomerates.

But here’s the catch: While the proceeds from this ZAR bond will go toward infrastructure and sustainable projects in South Africa, one must question if this is just a one-off or the beginning of a new trend for the bank.

Since its inception in 2015, the NDB had one main aim: To hand over the reins of development financing to BRICS. But have they succeeded?

South Africa’s Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, doesn’t seem to think so. Despite its tall promises, the bank’s track record in local currency lending is lackluster, to say the least.

In the upcoming BRICS summit this August in Johannesburg, the usage of member states’ national currencies will be a hot topic. And while NDB’s Leslie Maasdorp has vocalized the bank’s ambition to elevate local currency lending to 30%, one must ponder: is this feasible?

As of now, the bank’s lending patterns have a significant Chinese yuan imprint, making one question if the other BRICS nations are merely spectators in this financial play.

While the ZAR bond issuance might seem like a step in the right direction, it’s crucial to dissect the bank’s motives and future plans. Is the NDB truly looking to diversify and invest in its member nations, or is this another strategic move to pacify dissenting voices? Only time will tell.

For now, the financial world watches with bated breath. The New Development Bank’s ZAR venture could either pave the way for a new financial era or become another blip in the ever-volatile world of international banking.

As for the BRICS nations, the ball is in their court. Whether they choose to play as a team or let China take the lead will determine the bloc’s relevance in the future financial landscape.

