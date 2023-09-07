Arkefi revolutionizes high-value asset investments with fractional ownership on Avalanche

TL;DR Breakdown

AllianceBlock, a leading infrastructure provider for decentralized tokenized markets, has launched Arkefi on the Avalanche ecosystem in a move that promises to redefine the landscape of high-value asset investments. This real-world asset (RWA) investment platform, backed by the art investment company ARTBANX, aims to democratize access to exclusive art, luxury cars, and collectibles.

Arkefi’s launch is timely, coinciding with the rising popularity of fractional ownership in various sectors. This includes specific applications like fractional home ownership in the real estate market.

Fractional ownership refers to the shared ownership of a high-value asset, such as real estate or luxury items. It allows individuals to purchase a fraction of an asset, thereby enjoying the benefits and privileges of ownership without bearing the full cost.

Arkefi: A new dawn in asset tokenization

The platform’s inaugural luxury collectible investment will spotlight the globally acclaimed Danish-Vietnamese installation artist Danh Võ. Based in New York City, Võ’s works have been showcased at prestigious institutions like La Biennale di Venezia and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Notably, his art pieces have experienced consistent annual appreciation rates exceeding 10%.

Arkefi leverages blockchain technology to tokenize and fractionalize high-value art pieces, thereby enabling fractional ownership. This feature allows High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to unlock the liquidity of their valuable yet traditionally illiquid assets. In the event of a buy-back, both the principal and pre-agreed returns are directly deposited into the digital wallet, offering additional profit potential.

Arkefi’s approach allows for co-ownership where the costs, maintenance, and usage of the asset are shared among the owners. This is particularly beneficial for assets that are otherwise difficult to liquidate, such as art and collectibles.

The future of Arkefi and fractional ownership

Arkefi’s platform is set to integrate various upgrades, including identity management and compliance solutions, secondary market trading, and dynamic pricing mechanisms. It also plans to expand its offerings to include other high-value asset classes like cars and diamonds

The fusion of AllianceBlock’s technology with ARTBANX’s expertise sets a new standard for tokenizing RWAs. Matthijs de Vries, CTO and Founder of AllianceBlock, expressed enthusiasm about the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) in reshaping high-value real-world asset investment. “By combining our innovative tokenization infrastructure with ARTBANX’s expertise, we’re democratizing investment in art and collectibles, making it more equitable, efficient, and accessible for all,” he said.