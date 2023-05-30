Arbitrum price analysis: Price elevates up to $1.24 after bullish momentum checks back

TL;DR Breakdown

The latest Arbitrum price analysis is showing signs of a bullish recovery as the price has rejoined its former level today. The price had been consistently improving in the last week as a strong uptrend was following the market. The bulls were maintaining control quite efficiently until yesterday’s correction. The bulls were in the lead till the start of the previous trading session, but then selling pressure appeared and the trend changed in the second half, but it is recovering again today, as the price has regained momentum. The price is now at $1.24 as the bullish momentum has been successfully restored back.

The one-day Arbitrum price analysis is dictating a rise in price as the bullish candlestick has returned to the price chart. The cryptocurrency faced selling pressure yesterday as the price underwent a small decline. But today, the bulls are trying to recover back and continue their progress. As a result, the price has risen to the $1.24 level, and the coin is now challenging the $1.25 resistance. The moving average (MA) is at $1.17, just above the SMA 50 curve.

The volatility has been increasing, which means that the coin’s value might improve in the following week. As a result, the upper Bollinger band is now showing a $1.25 value, whereas the lower Bollinger band is showing a $1.08 value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has increased up to 54, and the buying has been re-initiated.

Arbitrum price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four-hour Arbitrum price analysis is indicating an increase in price as well, as the bulls have been able to make a successful comeback. The price has been elevated up to $1,24, which was expected as it had been advancing uniformly. Nonetheless, the uptrend has been re-installed during the past few hours as the price has increased quite significantly. The moving average is settled at the $1.23 mark, whereas the Bollinger bands are maintaining their average at $1.20.

The upper Bollinger band is now touching $1.27, whereas the lower Bollinger band is at $1.13. The RSI score has increased significantly in the last few hours and has moved up to an index of 66, which is near the overbought limit and shows an increase in the selling activity in the market.

Arbitrum price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Arbitrum price analysis is giving a favorable signal to the buyers as the price has recovered prominently today. The price has returned back to its former height, i.e., $1.24, as a result of the bullish momentum. The price might experience a fall in the upcoming hours as it is nearing the resistance level again, but the coin can break through if bulls show a little aggression.

