Aptos price analysis: APT surges by 6 percent as bulls take control

Aptos price analysis shows a strong bullish sentiment that has pushed the price up 6 percent in the past 24 hours. The bullish pattern has been established over the past hours as buyers have taken control of the market. This surge in price has allowed APT to break through support levels at $8.46 and is currently sitting at the $8.99 mark.

The resistance level is currently situated at $9.20. If the bulls can break through this level, it could lead to a further surge in price and possibly surpass the $10.00 milestone in the near future. On the other hand, if the price fails to break through this resistance level, it could lead to a slight retracement as traders take profits off the table and wait for further confirmation of an uptrend.

The 4-hour chart for Aptos price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency is struggling to break out of the flag pattern and reach new highs. The pair’s price had formed a descending triangle pattern the previous day, but the support at $8.46 allowed buyers to break through and establish a new uptrend. The 24-hour trading volume has also seen an increase to $157 million as traders seem eager to capitalize on the surge in price. The market cap for APT is currently at $1.78 billion, with an increase of 6 percent in the past 24 hours.

APT/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The Chaikin Money Flow indicator has also seen an uptrend as buyers have taken control of the market. The CMF is at 0.11 suggests that there is more buying pressure than selling pressure in the market, which could be responsible for the bullish trend in APT’s price. The 50-day moving average (MA) is also above the 200-day MA, which could be considered a positive sign for APT. The Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is also in the bullish zone, as the orange line has crossed over the blue line. The Relative strength index (RSI) is also in the neutral zone at 54.40, which suggests that the bulls are in control of the market.

Aptos price analysis 4-hour price chart: Green candles indicate a strong uptrend

The four-hour price chart for Aptos shows that the bulls are in control of the market. The pair have formed a strong uptrend as buyers have taken control of the market and pushed the price up significantly over the past hours. The green candles on the chart indicate that there is buying pressure present in the market, which could lead to further gains should support remain at the current levels.

APT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The Chaikin money flow indicator is also in the green area, at 0.07, which suggests that there is more buying pressure than selling pressure in the market. The MACD line has crossed above the signal line, indicating further strengthening of the bullish trend. The histogram is also in the green area, indicating more bullish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 68.23, showing that the bulls are still in control of the market.

Aptos price analysis conclusion

Aptos price analysis shows that the bulls are in control of the market as more buyers enter the market. If the bull’s momentum persists, it could lead to a further surge in price and break the $10.00 milestone. However, if the bears step in and push the price down below the support level of $8.46, it could lead to a slight retracement as traders take profits off the table and wait for further confirmation of an uptrend.