Aptos price analysis: Price glides swiftly towards $8.16

TL;DR Breakdown

The most recent Aptos price analysis is showing signs of bullish activity as the price has increased considerably today. The price has been uplifted to $8.16 as a result of the bullish pressure and is expected to upgrade even more. The past week has been relatively favorable for the bears, as the downtrend persisted most of the time. However, the price is following the bullish movement in search of recovery today.

APT/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls carry price to $8.16 after countering bearish momentum

The one-day chart for Aptos price analysis is displaying promising results, as the price has undergone improvement today as well. The past week proved unfavorable for the bulls, as the price was following a downward movement. Today, the trend is different, as there has been a rise in price up to the $8.16 level after gaining 3.68 percent over the last 24 hours. But as mentioned earlier, the major trend remained downward last week, and the coin is at a loss of 2.93 percent in value at this time.

APT/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility has decreased today, which is why the Bollinger bands average has been readjusted to $8.22. The upper value of the Bollinger bands Indicator is now at $8.77, signifying the resistance level, while its lower value is at $7.91, representing the support for the crypto pair. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has increased to 39 as well because of the bullish trend.

Aptos price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The bulls have been ruling the four-hour Aptos price chart as the price has increased tremendously during the past few hours. The price is currently present at $8.16, which has come down after spiking to $8.18. As the bullish momentum has been at its peak, the price has been able to break past the $8.10 local resistance level. Furthermore, the moving average (MA) indicator is showing its value at the $8.05 level.

APT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility has been decreasing again, which is why certain variations in the price movement can be expected. The Bollinger Bands Indicator in the 4-hour price chart is showing the following values; the upper value is $8.26, while the lower value is $7.85. The RSI score is trending in the upper half of the neutral zone and has currently reached 52 position.

Aptos price analysis conclusion

The one-day and four-hour Aptos price analysis shows a substantial rise in price as the bullish momentum has gained stability. The price has returned to the $8.16 level and is expected to increase further. The hourly chart is predicting a sufficient improvement in price as well, which is a welcome sign for the buyers, as APT is expected to remain bullish for the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.