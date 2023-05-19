​​Aptos price analysis: APT devalues up to $8.41 after facing a loss

TL;DR Breakdown

The Aptos price analysis indicates that the bears are once again taking the lead after overcoming a bullish strike. The trend is once again bearish for cryptocurrency, as the latest update shows that the bears are taking the price levels down. This has resulted in a decrease in coin value up to $8.41, and the momentum is strong enough to reduce it further in the future. Nevertheless, the bears have availed their chance by winning back momentum after a bullish return.

The digital asset has lost nearly 0.61 per cent of its value in the last 24 hours, and it remains to be seen if the bulls can turn things around. The Market for APT/USD opened at $8.49 today, and buyers pushed the price up to a high of $8.63 before losing momentum as the sellers took control. The trading volume has also been low, which suggests that the market is not in favour of buyers at this time.

APT/USD 1-day price chart: Bears determined to pull back price levels to former low

The 1-day Aptos price analysis is indicating a downfall in the price today after the bears have successfully dodged the intensifying bullish momentum. The bears have taken the price down to $8.41 of value, and it is expected that further decline will be observed. The moving average (MA) is an important indicator, and in the 1-day price chart, it is present at $8.44, just above the current price value.

APT/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The Bollinger bands are also indicating a bearish market, as the lower band is almost touching the current price level. This is a sign that the market is bearish, and a further decline in price value can be expected. The upper Bollinger band is also contracting at $10.37 while the lower band is expanding at $7.57, which suggests that the bearish momentum will continue. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) also concurs with this sentiment, as it has been below 50 since yesterday.

Aptos price analysis: APT faces decline once again as bears cause disruption

The 4-hour Aptos price analysis is going supportive for the bears, as seen from the latest price chart. The bears have restored their momentum after a slight gap happened in the past few hours. The bulls interrupted the continuous bearish slope, which has been reconstructed by the bears today as the price has decreased to $8.41.

APT/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is decreasing, which can be taken as a relatively positive signal for the future. Also, the moving average in the 4-hour price chart is resting at $8.48 of value. The Bollinger bands are also contracting with the upper band at $8.79, and the lower band is expanding to $8.28. However, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is still indicating a bearish market trend as it has remained under the 50 level.

Aptos price analysis conclusion

The Aptos price analysis is bearish today, and the bears have once again taken control of the market as they are determined to pull back the price levels to former lows. The selling pressure is strong, and the technical indicators confirm this sentiment. The price levels are expected to decrease further in the future, and if the bears succeed in their mission, APT could face major devaluation.