SBI esports Apex Legend players will receive payment in cryptocurrency.

The development is enabled via existing sponsorship from SBI Holdings’ digital currency platform.

Cryptocurrencies have been going mainstream in sports, and gamers are no exceptions. Recently, Cryptopolitan reported that a Sonic professional player from Japan bagged a gaming contract with SBI Holdings gaming subsidiary, wherein his salaries can be paid using Ripple (XRP). Today, about four new players joined the companies new Apex Legend gaming division and will be paid using the cryptocurrency.

Apex Legend players payment in XRP

According to the information on Thursday, SBI esports, the electronic sports and video gaming subsidiary of Japanese SBI Holdings, opened a new gaming division for Apex Legend. The organization also hired four professional players to compete in the game, which coincides with the beginning of the Apex Legends 7th season. The players are namely, P1NKI, Lelia, HaRu, and Wasuo.

Released in February last year, Apex Legend is one of the popular shooter battle game. As the players’ appointment into the new gaming division comes with a professional contract, SBI esports noted that they could choose to receive their payment in Ripple (XRP). The crypto payment is made possible following the organization’s sponsorship by SBIVC Trade, another SBI subsidiary dealing with digital currency exchange.

One of the players, Lelia, admitted to owning the cryptocurrency in the past, saying, “this is the kind of cryptocurrency assets I have owned before.”

Cryptocurrency in gaming

The SBI gaming subsidiary is one of the organizations taking the cryptocurrency to the mainstream in the gaming space, although it is mostly building in the XRP cryptocurrency. It’s safe to say that SBI already had an existing relationship with Ripple, the blockchain company behind the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. However, Ripple picked interest in gaming.

Earlier this year, Cryptopolitan reported that the blockchain company partnered with Forte gaming firm to promote blockchain gaming.