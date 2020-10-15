Pro Sonic player, KEN, signs a new contract with SBI e-sports.

Part of the contract agreement holds that he will be paid in Ripple (XRP).

It’s interesting to note that many professionals are now getting paid for their services in digital currencies. The latest professional to join the train of crypto-backed sponsorship today is Kengo “KEN” Suzuki, who’s referred to as the best Sonic player in the entire globe. Henceforth, Suzuki will be receiving an annual payment from his newest contract in cryptocurrency, precisely Ripple (XRP).

Sonic player now paid with Ripple (XRP)

As Suzuki shared on Twitter on Thursday, he bagged a new contract with the SBI e-sports’ division dubbed “Super Smash Bros.” SBI e-sports is the electronic sports and video gaming subsidiary of SBI Holdings, the largest Japanese financial services company based in Tokyo. As part of the contract agreement, the Sonic player will receive his salary in the Ripple cryptocurrency on an annual basis.

Reportedly, SBI e-sports pays most of the professional players in its gaming team with Ripple (XRP) following a previous partnership with SBI VC Trade, another subsidiary of SBI Holdings, which deals in digital currency trading. The players of the electronic sports gaming company appeared to be interested in cryptocurrency, which prompted the partnership to enable the salary payment in cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, they still have the option of receiving fiat currency.

Besides Suzuki’s new contract with the SBI e-sports, the company signed another professional player, Subaru “Subaridas” Sagano, into their “FIFA” gaming team. Sagano, a.k.a Mikey, is rated as the best FIFA game player across the whole of Japan. Perhaps, Mikey might have been provided with the option to receive his salary too via Ripple cryptocurrency.

On July 17, Cryptopolitan reported that a professional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) fighter, known as Craig Jones, gained a cryptocurrency sponsorship from Australia’s crypto exchange dubbed CoinJar. As an ambassador of the exchange, the contract agreement also noted that he would be pay in cryptocurrencies as well.