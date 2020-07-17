One of the famous Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) fighters and a champion, Craig Jones, has become the new ambassador for digital currency exchange in Australia via crypto sponsorship. Sadly, Jones admitted missing the opportunity to cash out his Bitcoins during the 2017 bull market, because he lost access to his account.

CoinJar is one of the leading digital currency exchanges in Australia, which was founded in 2013 to enable Australians to purchase and sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. In a blog post on Thursday, the exchange’s confirmed the crypto sponsorship, which named the BJJ champion, Craig Jones, their new ambassador.

Jones is also an investor, according to the announcement. In his BJJ career, Jones is popularly known for his leg locks tactics, which gives him a better advantage to knock down his opponent. Amongst other reasons for choosing the new ambassador, the exchange admitted that they have similar initials with Jones.

The new crypto sponsorship will see the BJJ fighter start earning digital currencies from the exchange, as explained in the report. Meanwhile, this is coming years after he lost access to the account containing the Bitcoins he bought over the last five years.

Jones admits losing his early Bitcoins

Following the report, Jones purchased Bitcoin sometime in 2015, including some of his friends. At that time, the cryptocurrency was being traded at a three-digit price. Fast forward to 2017; the investment went sore as they unsuccessfully tried to cash out the Bitcoins during the bull market, wherein a Bitcoin was valued as high as $20,000.

Jones explained:

Back in 2015, me and a couple of mates bought some bitcoin for shits and giggles and then forgot about it almost immediately. Then when things went crazy a couple of years later we were all frantically trying to work out who had the password but nobody could remember how to get our account back. I definitely have a few regrets there.

Besides the crypto sponsorship that will earn him cryptocurrencies, the fighter was rewarded about $1,000 worth of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) after winning a match in the United Kingdom.