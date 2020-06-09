Centrapay and Coca Cola Amatil now allow people in Australia and New Zealand residents to buy Coca Cola for crypto.

Coca Cola Amatil, the largest distributor in the Asia Pacific region, now allows customers to use cryptocurrencies to pay at vending machines.

Cola for crypto

Coca Cola Amatil joined hands with crypto payments company Centrapay to enable users to purchase Coca Cola for crypto at more than 2,000 vending machines across New Zealand and Australia.

According to the company’s press release, Amatil’s consumers now have Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payment method in their Sylo Smart Wallet. The smart wallet can be used at all Amatil vending machines.

Amatil and Centrapay

Coca Cola Amatil is the largest distributor in the Asia Pacific region and supports 140 brands of beverages. The firm boasts a consumer base of nearly 270 million people. With the recent adoption of cryptocurrency, the firm can give a huge boost to the adoption of Bitcoin and other crypto-assets.

Centrapay is a company that connects businesses and consumers through cryptocurrencies. The company allows people to pay for everyday goods through digital assets.

Centrapay CEO Jerome Faury believes that poor user experience and difficulties with crypto integration are the main factors limiting crypto adoption.

Blockchain adoption

Saudia Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), used blockchain technology to inject funds into local banks.

As Cryptopolitan reported, the bank injected liquidity into the economy through blockchain. The Saudi apex bank is also participating in a program that will enhance the role of blockchain-based public services and banking facilities.