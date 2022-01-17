TL;DR Breakdown

The Australian Open announced its partnership with NFT firm sweet.io to roll out the AO Decade Collection.

The collection features six different NFT collections that celebrate AO’s rich history.

AO has collaborated with NFT platform Sweet.io to roll out digital collectibles. The collectibles are based on memorable events in AOs past. It has six different categories of NFTs. The total number of NFTs available is over 40 to give unique chances for enthusiasts to collect them.

AO rolls out its unique NFTs

The AO NFT collection is divided into six different decades, spanning from 1970 to last year. Sweet.io will roll out the assets today. Each collection has NFTs encompassing specific eras.

The pieces will include memorable tickets, a 3D tennis court, a 3D umpire chair, and memorable in-game moments. The in-game moments are memorable highlights of past matches of each era.

Fans that will compete in purchasing the NFTs from each era will get a ‘Master NFT’ as a reward. The Master NFT is a 3D commemorative poster from each involved eras. The top 50 collectors in all NFT collections will receive an exclusive piece. This exclusive asset is an AO Trophy featuring men’s and women’s cups.

The team also has another tier of rare assets, which will sell separately from the general NFTs. These rare assets will only be in single pieces, including a 3D Tennis Racket per decade and memorable game events, including wins by Mark Philippoussis and Angelique Kerber. The NFT featuring Mark is drawn from his 1996 win over Sampras, while Angelique’s NFT features the first Grand Slam title of 2016.

Another rare NFT is a limited edition of the competition’s 2023 ticket that will be available for auction. The team will also sponsor a trip to AO 2023 for the person who collects the Ticket. The dates of the collectibles that will roll out at 10.00 am AEDT are as shown below:

JAN. 17 1970- 1979

JAN. 19 1980- 1989

JAN. 21 1990 1999

JAN. 23 2000-2009

JAN. 25 2010-2019

JAN. 27 2020-till now

More about the release of AO’S NFTs

The AO’s journey into the crypto sphere through NFTs promotes its reputation as an innovative worldwide sporting event. According to Australia’s tennis metaverse and NFTs manager, Ridley Plummer, AO is also the world’s largest and first sporting event every year.

Plummer continued that AO has always been a pioneer in rolling out certain developments and has done it again this round. It will be sharing its rich competition history with the world via NFTs. Fans can also gather some grass in the involved arenas and store it safely in blockchain technology if they like.

The sweet.io CEO Tom Mizzone also added that his platform is delightful to partner with AO on their collectibles and satisfy its fans. He noted that his team loves the process of turning IP into digital memorabilia and using it to reignite past experiences. He also expressed that he is delighted since his team made a tennis Umpire Chair, and now fans will have access to it.

Australian Open is not the only sports organization joining the crypto sphere through NFTs. Other teams and athletes are also joining it, and it only remains to be seen how these developments will fair with the whole crypto market.