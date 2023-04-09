America’s first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mine reaches record-breaking zero-carbon energy rate

Nautilus, America’s first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mine owned and operated by TeraWulf, has reported groundbreaking results for the month of March 2023. The pioneering facility harnessed the power of nuclear energy to fuel its 9,200 miners at an incredible 91% rate of zero-carbon energy— a remarkable feat that pushes boundaries in the cryptocurrency sector.

TeraWulf’s miner fleet, which consists of 18,000 miners at the Lake Mariner facility and 9,200 self-miners at the Nautilus facility, has enabled the company to reach an impressive hash rate capacity of 2.8 EH/s in Q1 2023—a 65% increase compared to the previous quarter. Chief Strategy Officer Kerri Langlais proudly declared said: “We continue to execute as promised, delivering strong results in Q1 2023.” He also expressed optimism that TeraWulf will reach its goal of 5.5 EH/s capacity in the second quarter.

Nuclear power as a solution to sustainable Bitcoin mining

In August 2021, TeraWulf and Cumulus Data, a Talen Energy subsidiary, announced a joint partnership with Nautilus. The aim is to construct an eco-friendly data center powered by nuclear energy. The shell of the new data center was completed earlier this month as part of a 2.5 GW nuclear power station project that will provide the necessary power. With a 25% stake in this venture, TeraWulf aims at reducing its energy costs and offering computing power of up to 5.5 EH/s by the second quarter of 2023.

The global hash rate for mining has been increasing steadily since 2016, making sustainable Bitcoin mining a priority for many. The Nautilus project is seen as a major step forward in this regard and marks the first time nuclear energy has been adopted by the tech industry. By utilizing nuclear power, Nautilus Cryptomine could drastically reduce energy consumption related to Bitcoin mining while also minimizing its environmental impact