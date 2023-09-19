AI Platform Writer Secures $100 Million in Series B Funding

TL;DR Breakdown

Writer secures $100M in Series B funding led by ICONIQ Growth for its AI platform.

Writer, a leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed for businesses, has successfully raised $100 million in a Series B funding round. ICONIQ Growth led the funding and saw participation from prominent investors, including WndrCo, Insight Partners, Balderton Capital, and Aspect Ventures. Several of Writer’s clients, such as Accenture and Vanguard, also participated in this funding round.

Empowering business growth and governance

Established in 2020, Writer has been at the forefront of providing businesses with an advanced AI platform to stimulate growth, enhance productivity, and ensure robust governance. This innovative platform boasts several key features:

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Writer has developed cutting-edge large language models that form the foundation of its platform. These LLMs are known for their exceptional quality and are meticulously audited, inspected, and hostable.

Knowledge graph integration

To enhance decision-making processes, Writer’s platform incorporates a Knowledge Graph that seamlessly integrates essential business data, providing a comprehensive view for informed choices.

AI guardrails for compliance

Compliance is a top priority, and Writer’s platform includes AI guardrails to ensure adherence to industry standards and regulations. It complies with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, Privacy Shield, HIPAA, and PCI.

The application layer of chatbots

The platform incorporates an application layer of chatbots, enabling businesses to leverage AI-powered assistants and streamline their operations.

Prebuilt templates and composable UI

Writer offers a range of prebuilt templates and a composable user interface (UI), simplifying the process of building custom AI applications.

Ambitious plans for the future

With the freshly secured funding, Writer has ambitious plans for expanding its offerings and global reach:

AI-Powered automated workflows

Writer intends to develop AI-powered automated workflows that will further enhance business efficiency and productivity.

Enterprise multi-modality LLMs

The platform will invest in creating enterprise multi-modality large language models (LLMs) to cater to broader business needs.

Industry-specific AI models

Writer plans to develop industry-specific AI models to serve better various industries that can address specific challenges and opportunities unique to each sector.

International expansion

Expanding beyond its current base in the United States, Writer aims to establish a stronger international presence to meet the demands of clients worldwide.

Commitment to data security and compliance

Writer CEO and co-founder May Habib emphasized the platform’s commitment to data security and ethical AI development. She stated, “Our foundation models are best-in-class, auditable, inspectable, and hostable — but it is not just about the models. Any CIO who has tried to build an internal generative AI application will tell you that the last mile of quality is the hardest. And we help them nail that, at scale, dozens and dozens of times as they build AI applications and assistants that enable their entire organization.”

Recognized leadership in generative AI

ICONIQ Growth general partner Doug Pepper expressed his belief in Writer’s transformative potential, saying, “Writer’s ability to apply the power of generative AI to many different departments within the enterprise—from marketing to product, human resources, and more—has proven to be a game changer for C-suite leaders. We believe that generative AI usage within enterprises is hitting an inflection point. Writer stands out as a leader in providing a full-stack and secure platform to deliver on AI’s incredible promise.”

This impressive Series B funding round follows Writer’s earlier successes in securing $5 million seed funding in 2020 and $21 million in Series A funding in the subsequent year. As the demand for AI-driven solutions continues to grow across various industries, Writer’s commitment to innovation and compliance positions it as a frontrunner in the field, ready to shape the future of AI-powered business applications.