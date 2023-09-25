Is AI Ageism Impacting Older Women’s Well-being and Equality?

TL;DR Breakdown

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to dominate headlines and reshape our world, a crucial question remains inadequately addressed: How well does AI cater to the distinct requirements of older women? While AI’s rapid development has yielded innovations like Siri, Alexa, and advanced chatbots, it has also perpetuated ageism and gender-based discrimination, particularly against older women. In this pressing news report, we delve into the often-overlooked issue of AI’s impact on older women and how the technology’s data-driven nature and biased assumptions can have detrimental consequences.

AI perpetuates discrimination against older women

Under the surface of AI’s seemingly groundbreaking advancements lies a stark reality – the technology perpetuates discrimination against older women, a population whose unique needs are often disregarded. Older women face a double-edged sword of age and gender-based discrimination, which not only affects their daily lives but also goes unnoticed in the realm of artificial intelligence. Studies have consistently shown that older women are more vulnerable to adverse health outcomes, poverty, and discrimination, with age and sex as the primary factors of this injustice.

The most alarming aspect is that AI exacerbates this discrimination by automating and accelerating biased practices from the real world. AI models heavily rely on historical data for decision-making, but these datasets often exclude older adults and women. This deliberate exclusion leads to technology that is inherently exclusionary by design. For instance, in the healthcare sector, AI relies on extensive data sets that frequently omit older adults and women. Notably, until recent decades, U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH) funded studies did not require the inclusion of women or minorities. Shockingly, until 2019, older adults were similarly omitted from NIH-funded studies, creating a glaring gap in our understanding of the healthcare needs of older women.

The consequences of excluding older women from drug data collection are severe, as they are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions that necessitate medication and are at higher risk of experiencing harmful side effects. Consequently, AI’s reliance on biased data perpetuates inequality and exacerbates health disparities among older women.

Exploring AI ageism impact within design

Another facet of the problem lies in AI-powered systems being designed based on ageist assumptions. Stereotypes that label older adults as technophobes or resistant to technology result in their exclusion from the design and development of advanced technologies. For instance, despite the fact that women make up the majority of residents in long-term care homes, biases held by technology developers towards older adults hinder the appropriate utilization of AI in these settings. This exclusion further marginalizes older women and limits their access to the benefits of technological advancements.

The consequences of AI extend beyond healthcare and into the realm of companionship. As older women are more likely to experience loneliness, AI is increasingly used in the form of companion robots. But, the impact of these technologies on older women’s well-being, particularly in terms of human contact deprivation, remains understudied. AI, though potentially beneficial, may inadvertently contribute to the isolation and loneliness experienced by older women, further emphasizing the need for a comprehensive examination of its effects.

Addressing the Issue and Looking Ahead

Recognizing the urgent need to address these challenges, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a timely policy brief that specifically focuses on Ageism in Artificial Intelligence for Health. This policy outlines eight crucial considerations to ensure that AI technologies for health combat ageism effectively. Key among these considerations is the participatory design of AI technology with older people and the inclusion of age-inclusive data.

To build on these efforts, it is essential to emphasize the importance of considering gender differences within AI development and implementation. All levels of government should critically assess how AI is impacting society and craft innovative policy and legal frameworks to combat systemic discrimination. Ethical guidelines and ongoing evaluation of AI systems are vital tools to prevent the perpetuation of gendered ageism and promote equitable outcomes for all.

As AI continues to evolve and integrate into our lives, it is imperative that we rethink our approach and reimagine our practices. The unique needs of older women must no longer be relegated to the periphery. It is only by acknowledging and addressing the discrimination that AI inadvertently perpetuates that we can ensure that everyone, regardless of age or gender, can fully participate in and take advantage of the enormous possibilities that AI offers.