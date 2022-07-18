Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD will soon break past $95 resistance

Aave price analysis is trading positively today as the bulls push the price by 5 percent. The bulls have managed to control the market and are currently pushing the price towards the resistance levels. The support levels are found at $88.89, and if the bulls can break above these levels, we can expect a further rally in AAVE/USD. The next resistance level is $95; if the bulls can break above this level, we can expect a further rally in AAVE/USD.

Aave price analysis on a 1-day chart: AAVE to break past higher highs

AAVE/USD is facing rejection at $94.90As per the 1-day AAVE/USD price chart, the bulls have taken control of the market and are currently pushing the price towards the resistance levels. The support levels are found at $88.89, and if the bulls can break above these levels, we can expect a further rally in AAVE/USD. The next resistance level is found at $95, and if the bulls can break above this level, then we expect a further rally in AAVE/USD.

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The Bollinger Bands on the 1-day chart for AAVE/USD is widening, showing the volatile market conditions. The upper Bolinger Band is $88.89, and the lower Bollinger Band is $84.67. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 57.44, which shows that the market is neither overbought nor oversold.

The MACD on the 1-day chart for AAVE/USD is currently in the bullish zone. MACD on the 1-day chart for AAVE/USD is currently in the bullish zone as the MACD line (blue) is above the signal line (red). This indicates that the bulls are currently in control of the market.

Aave price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Recent Price development

Aave price analysis on the 4-hour chart, AAVE/USD is seen trading inside an ascending parallel channel as prices corrected lower after hitting the upper limit of the channel. The current move can be considered a retracement as the prices are still trading inside the bullish channel.

AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The 4-hour AAVE/USD price chart shows that the bulls have taken control of the market and are pushing the price towards the resistance levels. The support levels are found at $88.89, and if the bulls can break above these levels, then we expect a further rally in AAVE/USD. The next resistance level is found at $95, and if the bulls can break above this level, then we expect a further rally in AAVE/USD.

Aave price analysis: conclusion

The Aave price analysis reveals that AAVE prices are trading in a favorable position and are likely to rise soon as the bulls maintain market control. On the other hand, the bears have begun to exhibit some signs of life, and a breakout above $95 is required for AAVE/USD to rise further.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.