logo
Ethereum
$ 1,230.34 3.49%
Solana
$ 37.45 0.26%
Dogecoin
$ 0.069611 0.26%
ApeCoin
$ 5.01 0.66%
Bitcoin
$ 21,670.00 5.66%
BNB
$ 240.50 1.11%
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Aave price analysis: AAVE breaks above $70.84 as bullish trend intensifies

Aave price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Aave price analysis is bullish today
  • Resistance for AAVE is present at $74.94
  • Support for AAVE/USD is present at $63.03

Aave price analysis reveals that the market is currently in a bullish trend. The immediate resistance for AAVE is present at $74.94. If the price breaks above this level, it may continue to rise towards $84.17. On the other hand, if the price fails to break above $74.94, it may retrace towards $63.03. AAVE price analysis is bullish today as the market continues to rise.

AAVE/USD pair is currently trading at $70.84 and is up by over 3 percent in the past 24 hours. The market has been on a strong uptrend since yesterday as it surged from $68.50 to its current price. The market is expected to continue this upward trend as the market cap for AAVE stands at $958 million, and the 24-hour trading volume is at $339 million.

Aave price analysis for 1-day: AAVE/USD price continues to move higher

The daily Aave price analysis reveals that the market has seen some consolidation in the past week as prices have been fluctuating between $63 .03 and $74.94 However, the market has now surged above the $70 mark and is trading at $70.84. The market is expected to continue this upward trend as there are no major resistances present till $84.17.

image 68
AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The volatility in the one-day price chart is low as the upper Bollinger Band is at $71.07 and the lower Bollinger Band is at $69.61. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, and a crossover is about to occur. This indicates that the market may see some consolidation in the short term. The RSI for AAVE/USD is currently at 64.46, which indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold.

Aave price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: AAVE faces rejection at $74.94

The four-hour Aave price analysis shows that the market has been on a strong uptrend for the last 4-hours as AAVE/USD is seen trading inside an ascending channel. The market made an attempt to break out of this channel a few hours ago but was rejected at $74.94. The market may now retrace towards the support line of the ascending channel, which is currently at $67.

image 69
AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The Bollinger Bands for AAVE on the 4-hour chart have widened, and the Bollinger Band width indicator is currently at 1.43. This indicates that the market is seeing high volatility. The MACD line for AAVE/USD currently moving above the signal line which is a bullish sign. The RSI for the market is currently at 54.32 and is slowly moving towards the overbought region.

Aave price analysis conclusion

The overall Aave price analysis is bullish as the market continues to move higher. The market may face some consolidation in the short term, but the overall trend is bullish. The technical indicators on the 4-hour and 1-day charts are currently giving bullish signals which support the Aave price analysis. Investors are advised to buy the dips as the market is expected to continue its upward trend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Aave price analysis: AAVE breaks above $70.84 as bullish trend intensifies
08 July, 2022
3 mins read
Binance CEO optimistic Africa is ready for crypto adoption
08 July, 2022
3 mins read
World Blockchain Summit (WBS) returns to Singapore with an In-Person event
08 July, 2022
3 mins read
Chronoly Token Up 500% In A Bear Market, Tron (TRX) And Cardano (ADA) Post Gains
08 July, 2022
3 mins read
Mining City Reviews What Factors Impact the Value of Bitcoin - Why Is Bitcoin So Volatile?
08 July, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Uprise lost $20 million shorting Luna
07 July, 2022
3 mins read
eToro mutually cancels public listing plans
07 July, 2022
3 mins read
FDIC insurance doesn’t protect Voyager against bankruptcy, says MCB
07 July, 2022
3 mins read
Voyager Digital files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York
06 July, 2022
3 mins read
Huobi receives a FinCEN license in the US
06 July, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us