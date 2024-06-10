Loading...

The Sandbox City Jam: Paris is offering rewards from a pool of 30,000 SAND tokens

The Sandbox City Jam: Paris

1. How will The Sandbox distribute the prizes?
2. TSBCreators will pick winners based on public votes
  • The Sandbox City Jam: Paris is offering a reward pool of 30,000 SAND tokens.
  • 3,000 SAND tokens will be distributed to the top 9 creators on the leaderboard.
  • Multiple entries are allowed with a size of 1×1 until 27th June.

A new event in The Sandbox called City Jam: Paris is offering multiple rewards to creators from a shared pool of 30,000 SAND tokens. As part of this event, artists can create Parisian neighborhoods and landmarks and showcase them on a Paris estate.

Also read: Play the Sandbox Events and Win From a Reward Pool of 100,000 $SAND

Creators and artists can build landmarks like the Notre Dame Cathedral, Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, The Palace of Versailles, and many other notable landmarks on the platform for a chance to win. Overall, participants can win rewards from a pool of 30,000 SAND tokens.     

How will The Sandbox distribute the prizes?

The 30,000 SAND belongs to a shared reward pool. Out of this pool, 3,000 SAND tokens will be distributed to the top 9 creators on the leaderboard. These creators will also be published on The Sandbox Paris Estate.

Those in 10th—15th place on the leaderboard will receive 500 SAND tokens each and will be hosted on The Sandbox’s LANDS. In an official post, The Sandbox has also announced that an additional 500 tokens will be awarded for experiences showcasing various neighborhoods and monuments of the city.

Also read: The Mystery Society migrates to the Immutable ecosystem

To reduce redundancy, creators have been requested to disclose their projects in The Sandbox creators forums. At the same time, the team has also encouraged artists to collaborate, although this is not necessary. To be eligible for these rewards, the creators need to have an eligible wallet with KYC completed.

TSBCreators will pick winners based on public votes

The event started on 7 June, and submissions will stay open until 27 June. Once the submission period ends, the winners will be determined based on public votes and a DAO vote. The final announcement of the winners will be made on 26 July. To take part in the event, participants can submit their builds via The Sandbox game maker gallery.

However, participants must follow certain rules. First, all the games should be created using The Sandbox Game Maker. Participants are also encouraged to use the latest version of the software.

Creators are allowed to make updates to their entry throughout the entry period and after the submission deadline. Furthermore, creators can submit more than one entry, but each game cannot be larger than 1×1.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shummas Humayun

