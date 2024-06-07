The Mystery Society migrates to the Immutable ecosystem

The Mystery Society recently announced its migration to the Immutable platform. Existing players can simply click on ‘Migrate’ on the login screen and then log in as they normally do with a new Passport wallet.

After signing in with a new Passport wallet, all the NFTs will automatically be migrated. The team has decided that adopting Immutable‘s zkEVM rollup is the correct architectural approach for the game in terms of costs and speed.

Users can transfer The Mystery Society NFTs using the new Passport wallet

Earlier this year, Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow, led by Chris Heatherly, secured $3 million in funding to develop The Mystery Society game on Polygon, which was followed by the release of its first beta test.

Now, existing players can simply migrate from the login screen by logging into the game and signing into the new Passport wallet. This will automatically migrate The Mystery Society NFTs and other in-game assets to the new platform, and no NFTs will be lost in this process. “Polygon has supported us from the beginning, and because Immutable’s zk tech is powered by Polygon, we get the best of both worlds.” – Chris Heatherly.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Shummas Humayun