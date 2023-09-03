ZkSync co-creator controversial novel hierarchical onchain court system proposal 

TL;DR Breakdown

An essential feature of this proposal is the introduction of an appeal period, during which the court's decisions can be challenged, followed by a response from the court.

He emphasized the limitations of the fork choice resolution, highlighting that assets bridged from Ethereum cannot be easily forked.

Alex Glochowski, co-creator of Ethereum‘s layer 2 scaling solution zkSync, recently unveiled an innovative governance proposal called L1 Fork, which serves as a Court of Final Appeal within the blockchain ecosystem. This groundbreaking concept aims to address the inherent risks associated with the implementation of smart contracts and introduce a hierarchical system of on-chain courts reminiscent of real-world judicial structures.

On September 2, Alex G took to Twitter to introduce this transformative governance system to the blockchain industry, positioning it as a substantial upgrade over the current governance mechanisms. He outlined several challenges and limitations of the existing system, particularly its inability to handle emergency situations during upgrades. Additionally, he emphasized the limitations of the fork choice resolution, highlighting that assets bridged from Ethereum cannot be easily forked. In his own words, he stated, “A bridge always negates any benefits of forkability, making it strictly worse than a roll-up.”

Smart contract implementation risks remain the biggest unsolved problem of Defi. L2s are equally affected.



Let me pitch an idea: L1 Fork as the Court of Final Appeal.



First, why existing solutions don't work:



1) Time-locked upgrades are great for scheduled changes, but… pic.twitter.com/EcaogkZBH9 — Alex G. ∎ (@gluk64) September 2, 2023

To circumvent these inconveniences and enhance the governance landscape, zkSync co-founder proposed the creation of a new hierarchical on-chain court system. This system would empower each protocol to establish its own governance framework, complete with mechanisms for normal and emergency upgrades. An essential feature of this proposal is the introduction of an appeal period, during which the court’s decisions can be challenged, followed by a response from the court.

ZkSync co-creator proposal

zkSync co-founder envisions this proposal as a completely decentralized system in which various courts would have distinct memberships, pricing structures, and reputations. These decentralized courts would ultimately be interconnected with the Ethereum Supreme Court. He elaborated on this idea, explaining that each court must specify a higher court to which decisions can be appealed, ultimately leading to the Ethereum Supreme Court. Notably, decisions at the Ethereum Supreme Court level could only be determined through a technically soft fork of the L1 blockchain.

Furthermore, Alex G clarified that this new system’s primary objective is to establish a social consensus and replace the traditional, costly, and at times cumbersome canonical court system. He emphasized the critical role of this proposal in safeguarding protocols against political interference, asserting that it would serve as a powerful deterrent mechanism, ultimately elevating Ethereum’s status as a robust network state.