Zenlink collaborates with Chainlink to leverage the blockchain oracles that it has amongst its cryptocurrency. The move to partner with Chainlink will expand the blockchain platform so that it is even more decentralized and easy for traders to use.



Chainlink is a decentralized platform of nodes that sends out data and information from outside of blockchain through blockchain via oracles.

The oracles can relay information between parties.



What Zenlink will now be able to do is engage with Chainlinks intermediary services that rely on information to consumers. The goal is for assets to get safely exchanged and void of hacks that distort data.



Zenlink, a crypto exchange peer to peer platform, is fuelled by Polkadot. Polkadot is home to crypto like ZLK.



Zenlink is not the first to work with Chainlink.

The Polkadot path



Other Polkadot powered companies have partnered with Chainlink. Equilibrium, another Polkadot company which is decentralized and geared towards finance, worked with Chainlink.



The Equilibrium company runs around an EOS run stablecoin called EOSDT. Chainlink will also collaborate with Polkadot to give people more freedom through smart contracts.



Equilibrium will also be able to push for more precise values of its digital assets to give out cryptocurrency loans, stablecoins and more.

The organization’s goals are to introduce cross-chain money into the crypto-sphere.

Smart Contracts



Innovating peer to peer technology that can intersect technology outside of blockchain is more needed than ever before. The chaos that corona is bringing is pushing people to rely on smart contracts.



By 2023 the global short term contract economy will be worth $455 billion.