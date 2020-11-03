USA election results, are going to be announced on the blockchain by the Associated Press (AP).

USA election results, are going to be announced on the blockchain by the Associated Press (AP). The blockchain technology shall make sure the results are verified for paying and non-paying customers and will run on the EOS and ethereum blockchains.

Through API, AP shall be able to ensure the correctness of the information they find through data run via blockchain. In a statement, the AP director of data licensing said their approach makes them a gold standard election results news outlet.

AP is not the only organization going an extra mile to legitimize the USA election data today. The AP has been dealing with the complexity that is the US election since 1848.

What usually happens

An app which gathers data from multiple information and educational platforms usually announces the results. During the USA election, the API updated poll results are from a local and state level.

The data is inclusive of votes and delegate counts.

Where AP stands out from its competitors

The extra step the AP takes is it posts data to Everipedia, blockchain-based Wikipedia equivalent. The outlet works with oracle to verify data from beyond the blockchain platform.

Everipedia grew around Chainlink, a technology worth four billion dollars that links crypto to the external world.

Blockchain vs elections

Facebook and Twitter are also among those who are trying to utilize innovative ways to prevent fake news, that may influence voters, from spreading. Via blockchain, these online companies can unleash time specified results that cannot be interrupted.

PA’s level up, Forbes describes as something which could pave the way for future elections to come.